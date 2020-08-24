Pence spent four years as Trump’s right hand — only to get thrown under the bus for coronavirus: analysis
On Monday, The Washington Post profiled how Vice President Mike Pence set himself up as President Donald Trump’s most loyal and devoted disciple — only to be thrown under the bus when the president needed someone to blame for the failure of his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Like many who served in Congress alongside the late John Lewis, then-Rep. Mike Pence made a pilgrimage to Selma, Ala., in 2010 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,'” wrote Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Philip Rucker. “But when Lewis died last month of pancreatic cancer at 80, Pence, now vice president, held off on issuing a public comment on the civil rights hero’s passing. President Trump was no fan of the late congressman and openly complained about Lewis’s refusal to attend his inauguration.”
“That hesitation — deferring to Trump for cues, and then following his lead — was classic Pence,” continued the report. “It exemplified the well-honed subservience of a man who once governed his home state of Indiana but who as vice president has transformed himself into a loyal student and servant of Trump — binding his political ambitions to a mercurial and capricious boss now at risk of losing in November.”
But despite Pence’s rock-ribbed loyalty to the president, he has — at least behind the scenes — been a scapegoat for some of the president’s failures, particularly on the coronavirus pandemic, which he has been overseeing as chief of the White House task force.
“Members of Pence’s team stressed that Trump has repeatedly praised Pence’s handling of the virus and provided a list of some of the president’s public comments, including boasts that Pence has been ‘working day and night’ and has made a ‘fantastic’ effort. But other aides say Trump has griped about Pence privately, blaming him for the negative coverage of the coronavirus response,” said the report. Meanwhile, in the latest press briefings, “Trump usually appears alone, rather than flanked by Pence and the rest of the task force,” and some of Trump’s supporters have even suggested replacing Pence on the ticket.
Rudy Giuliani previews RNC speech: ‘We don’t have to be a socialist country like Europe’
In a preview of his Republican National Convention speech, Rudy Giuliani insisted that the United States does not "have to be a socialist country like Europe."
The president's attorney made the remarks on Fox & Friends on Monday in response to a question from host Steve Doocy.
"Not only are they going to have one surprise -- an announced guest or some stunt -- during each 10 p.m. hour," Doocy reported. "Some kind of surprise is going to happen tonight at 10 p.m."
"What is your message tonight?" the Fox News host asked Giuliani.
"I'm speaking on Thursday," Giuliani noted. "My message is going to be a lot about crime and the differences between a Biden America, which would be Portland, New York, Chicago -- all those Democrat cities that are out of control."
Trump’s convention is shaping up to be an ‘out-and-out disaster’: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative and never-Trumper Matt Lewis made the case that Donald Trump is walking into his four day Republican National Convention armed with nothing but attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and no accomplishments to brag about after over three years in office.
As Lewis noted, the Trump campaign errored by painting Biden as suffering from mental decline which was belied by the former vice president's appearance and highly praised speech. Now the president is being forced to fall back on earlier attacks that never got any traction with voters.
MSNBC historian buries Trump’s GOP: ‘Nepotism and narcissism wrapped up in nationalism’
MSNBC's Jon Meacham said the stark differences between the Democratic and Republican parties will be on display this week at the GOP convention.
The Republican National Convention begins Monday as a hybrid virtual and in-person event due to the coronavirus, and the presidential historian told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he dreads what's coming.
"There are perennial forces of nativism, nationalism, tribalism, people confronted by chaos, confronted by what they see as chaos or a shifting world respond viscerally," Meacham said, "and one of the projects of the Enlightenment and one of the projects of America, however flawed in the beginning, was that visceral passion, that fear of the other -- of some changing circumstance in which you would feel dislocated that that passion -- could, in fact, be managed by reason."