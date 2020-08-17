Quantcast
Pence triggers outrage by boasting about stock market during pandemic: ‘Is that all you guys care about?’

Vice President Mike Pence participates in a roundtable with executives in the State Dining Room of the White House Wednesday, April 29, 2020, to discuss a plan to reopen America. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence boasted about the performance of the NASDAQ index in a new tweet.

The vice president’s victory lap over the stock market with an ongoing pandemic and mounting death toll triggered a fresh wave of outrage from commenters on social media.

