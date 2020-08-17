Pence triggers outrage by boasting about stock market during pandemic: ‘Is that all you guys care about?’

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence boasted about the performance of the NASDAQ index in a new tweet.

Another RECORD broken for NASDAQ today! This economy is coming back under President @realDonaldTrump and it will keep growing with #FOURMOREYEARS! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 17, 2020

The vice president’s victory lap over the stock market with an ongoing pandemic and mounting death toll triggered a fresh wave of outrage from commenters on social media.

170,000 dead. — ann gillespie (@annmgillespie) August 17, 2020

Mike,

WHAT AN ABSOLUTE WASTE!

We could have been so far ahead of the Pandemic with:

-173,139 DEATHS 1000/day

-30 million unemployed that have lost their company’s insurance

-Company Bankruptcies

-Home Foreclosures

-Families being Evicted!

This President is too inexperience! — The Independent Voter Party of the MILLIONS” (@HenryAl07332400) August 17, 2020

And dead people — Korny (@GATORBAIT30) August 17, 2020

Did you and mother see the food lines in Texas today?…. miles long.

Hours waited for noodles and crackers and a bag of beans.

Who is benefiting from these NASDAQ numbers?

Not the backbone of this country. — Denize Bee 🌊 (@DBalistrer) August 17, 2020

Is that all you guys care about my God…have you seen the number of death TOTALS..perhaps have some compassion for the grieving families.. — Vancouver7 (@kathy_7) August 17, 2020

The stock market is not the economy. I don’t know how many times people need to hear that before they understand. — Luke Todd (@LukeTodd20) August 17, 2020

Another one who just doesn’t get that the stock market doesn’t = economy. Millions unemployed don’t give a damn about it. Neither do the 170K dead. — Deb (@debmc60) August 17, 2020

The stockmarket is completely detached from reality. It's the 1920s all over again. You guys have played too many games with our financial system. — Benny Mandalbrat 🗽 (@realbennym) August 17, 2020

Oh great pence! You guys have pumped in 1.25 TRILLION $ to keep the market up. Check the national debt

Mr. Do nothing door stop! Putting my children, grand children and great grand children at RISK! — waytosail (@waytosail) August 17, 2020

Great! What about all the people who aren't invested in NASDAQ and instead can't pay for a roof over their heads or food? What happens if their job doesn't provide health insurance, which makes them afraid to go back or their just afraid because if COVID, but good for NASDAQ. — Lisa Kortebein (@LisaKortebein) August 17, 2020

If this tweet on this day under these circumstances is indicative of anything, then it's that you don't give a flying flock about actual people. — Lexie King (@Lexcellent15) August 17, 2020