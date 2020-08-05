Pentagon officials bewildered by Trump’s claim Beirut explosion was an ‘attack’

Defense Department officials were confused by President Donald Trump’s claim that the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon was “a bomb of some kind,” according to a report from CNN.

Trump claimed on Tuesday that military officials had told him the explosion was not an accident.

“According to them – they would know better than I would – but they seem to think it was an attack,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CNN has reportedly spoken to U.S. defense officials who said there is absolutely no indication that it was an attack and, if there was, efforts would have already been made to protect U.S. troops and assets in the region. That hasn’t happened,” reported Jamie Ross of The Daily Beast.

Additionally, according to the report, “Lebanese officials have reportedly raised concerns with U.S. diplomats about Trump’s ‘attack’ language. Lebanon has blamed the explosion on the accidental detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate.”