Pentagon slams Chinese missile launches in South China Sea
The US Defense Department said Thursday that Chinese test launches of ballistic missiles in the South China Sea were threatening peace and security in the region.
Confirming reports that Beijing’s forces launched as many as four ballistic missiles during military exercises around the Paracel islands, the Pentagon said the move called into question China’s 2002 commitment to avoiding provocative activities.
China’s “actions, including missile tests, further destabilize the situation in the South China Sea,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
“Such exercises also violate PRC commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea to avoid activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability,” it said, referring to China by the initials of its official name, the People’s Republic of China.
Over the past decade China has built up military installations on several disputed reefs and outcroppings in the South China Sea to assert its sovereignty over much of the region against territorial claims by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Indonesia.
The Pentagon said the Chinese military’s August 23-29 military exercises near the Paracels — which it calls Xisha — were “the latest in a long string of PRC actions to assert unlawful maritime claims and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbors.”
It said the United States had urged China in July to reduce its “militarization and coercion” in the region.
Instead, “The PRC chose to escalate its exercise activities by firing ballistic missiles,” it said.
Earlier Thursday Beijing blasted Washington over its blacklisting of two dozen state-owned Chinese companies involved in building and supplying China’s South China Sea bases.
“The US’s words grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs… it is wholly tyrannical logic and power politics,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
“China will take firm measures to uphold the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals,” he said.
Paralyzed Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed — but police won’t reveal the charges: report
Jacob Blake's father said that his paralyzed son is handcuffed to his bed, despite the fact that Blake can't stand or go anywhere. To make matters worse, Blake hasn't been charged with a crime as of yet, so his family isn't sure why he's handcuffed.
The Chicago Sun-Times explained that the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice all didn't respond to questions or give any information about the charges against Blake.
NBA postpones games as players vote to return
NBA playoff games were called off for a second straight day on Thursday following a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks but the league is optimistic of restarting games by the weekend after players voted to continue the season.
After a day of drama inside the NBA's Orlando "bubble" on Wednesday, the fate of the season had been left hanging in the balance following the Bucks' no-show in protest at the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.
The NBA was forced to postpone all three playoff games on Wednesday following the unprecedented boycott by Milwaukee.
Second ex-UAW chief charged in union embezzlement scandal
A second former president of the once-mighty United Auto Workers (UAW) was charged Thursday in a scandal involving embezzling more than $1 million in union funds.
Dennis Williams was charged with conspiring with Gary Jones, his successor at the helm of the UAW, and other union officials to embezzle union funds from 2010 to 2019, US Attorney Matthew Schneider of the eastern district of Michigan said in a statement.
"UAW officials concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenditures" on lavish perks like high-end liquor, meals, cigars, golf gear and "multi-month long stays at private villas in Palm Springs," the statement said.