Photos show sorting machines in tatters as reports emerge that USPS is still dismantling processing equipment
Even though Trump-appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he is “suspending” recent policies that he has enacted that have slowed down mail delivery throughout the United States, new reports are claiming that mail sorting machines are still being dismantled throughout the country.
Photos obtained by ABC News show what appear to be disassembled mail sorting machines sitting in an Oregon Post Office facility after they were decommissioned last month.
When asked by ABC News about the photos, a USPS spokesman said that “mail processing equipment is replaced as it becomes out-of-date… by state-of-the-art new machines.”
However, when ABC asked the spokesman if the machines pictured in the facility were being replaced by new machines, they declined to answer.
Similarly, reporter Heather Walker of Michigan-based news station WOOD TV 8 has taken video showing disassembled machines sitting outside a postal facility in the city of Grand Rapids.
According to Walker, sources at the facility claim that “mail sorting machines are being dismantled” still, even though DeJoy claimed on Tuesday that any plans to take more machines offline were being put on hold.
Kayleigh McEnany on Trump accepting election results: ‘He’ll see what happens’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday refused to say that President Donald Trump will accept the election results if he loses in November.
At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked about Trump's recent remarks claiming that the only way he can lose the election is if it is "rigged."
"Does the president believe there is any circumstance under which he could lose the election fairly?" one reporter asked the press secretary.
"The president believes that he's done a great job for the American people and he believes that will show in November," McEnany insisted. "He believes that voter fraud is real, in line with what we see all across the country, particularly with mail-in ballots, which are prone to fraud."
SCOTUS puts ObamaCare on the ballot – announces it will hear GOP case to kill Affordable Care Act one week after election
The U.S Supreme Court has just announced it will take up a Republican-filed case that could lead to the complete dismantling – effectively voiding – of the entire Affordable Care Act. Included would be the complete elimination of the ObamaCare health exchanges and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
The date seems intentional and consequential as well: November 10, exactly one week after the presidential election, effectively putting ObamaCare on the ballot for well-over 150 million registered voters.
‘Unworkable’: Business leaders blow off Trump’s COVID-19 related payroll tax holiday
According to a report from CNN, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, business leaders want nothing to do with Donald Trump's proposal to suspend the payroll tax as part of an economic package aimed at boosting the economy during the COVID-19 health crisis.
More succinctly, they called his suggestion "unworkable."
In a letter to Congress and the Treasury Department, the US Chamber of Commerce with the backing of more than 30 trade associations, stated: "Many of our members consider it unfair to employees to make a decision that would force a big tax bill on them next year," adding, "It would also be unworkable to implement a system where employees make this decision."