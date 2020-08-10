Plant your garden now for fall harvest
ST. LOUIS — The clock is ticking.If you want the freshest broccoli, kale, carrots and more this fall, the time to plant it is now. It might even taste better than the same veggies you plant in the spring.I’ll admit, this is news to me. I am not a gardener. I thought that people wrap up all of their gardening around this time of year, throw a padlock around their tomato plants, and don’t plant a thing until next year.But for several crops, planting a garden in late summer is the way to go, especially in St. Louis’ gardening zone.According to Justin H. Keay, a local specialist with the Universit…
Latest Headlines
JUSTice Cream offers sweet social justice model for nonprofits — and ice cream shops
CHICAGO — Fudge the Police — not just a family friendly wordplay on the 1988 N.W.A. rap hit, but a vegan ice cream flavor to benefit Black Lives Matter Chicago. The blend of mint cookies and cream, fudge and CBD was created by JUSTice Cream, a nonprofit ice cream shop focused not just on the flavors, but benefiting grassroots organizations like BLM Chicago.JUSTice Cream works with local organizations to co-develop ice cream flavors that reflect a social justice issue, said founder Hialy Gutierrez. One hundred percent of the profits from each flavor go back to the organizations.ABOLECHE ICE, a ... (more…)
Desecrated: blast leaves old Beirut’s heritage gems in ruins
The monster explosion that levelled Beirut's port darkened the Lebanese capital's future but also blasted its past into oblivion, ravaging many beloved architectural and cultural treasures.
Gems of the city's heritage, including some of the region's most elegant Levantine villas with their triple-arch windows, were damaged beyond repair.
Many of old Beirut's remaining colonial-era and earlier landmarks had already been damaged by 15 years of civil war and decades of government neglect.
The August 4 blast finished the job.
Latest Headlines
A nasty storm spared Florida, but mind the wake-up call of Isaias
Before Floridians could figure out how to pronounce Isaias, he was long gone, raging along the I-95 corridor through the Carolinas, Connecticut and across the border to Canada.By Wednesday, the furious tropical storm had claimed at least seven lives and had left in its wake a very long trail of misery — flooding, tornadoes, toppled trees and tangled power lines. Millions of people along the Eastern Seaboard, trapped at home by the coronavirus pandemic, suddenly had no electricity in the heat and humidity of August.It could have been us, but it wasn’t. We were lucky this time.Across South Flori... (more…)