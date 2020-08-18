Pompeo orders State Department to hand over documents to Republicans investigating the Russia probe and Biden: report

According to a report from POLITICO, a top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered the State Department to hand over documents to GOP senators investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe and Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine.

“The memo, dated August 17, is in response to a July 28 request from Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) for records and information about the bureau’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy,” the report states. “The memo asked officials to compile specific materials related to the 2016-era Russia investigation as part of a wide-ranging document request from the senators that included information about Ukraine and Obama officials.”

The report goes on to say that the memo shows that the senators are “actively collecting documents in an investigation that has taken on political overtones — and one Democrats say has been seeded with Russian disinformation — less than 80 days from the election.”

