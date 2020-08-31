Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Pool boy’ breaks down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘predatory behavior’ in CNN interview

Published

32 mins ago

on

Giancarlo Granda, the former pool attendant who earlier this month made explosive allegations against former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., opened up about his experience during a CNN interview on Monday.

While talking with CNN host Alisyn Camerota, Granda accused Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, of engaging in “predatory behavior,” and he claimed that the former Liberty University boss would regularly threaten him if he told anyone about his sexual relationship with the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Granda also said that Falwell regularly “instructed me to lie” when contacted by reporters, while also claiming that Falwell made secret recordings of him that he used to keep him from going public.

“He secretly recorded me, he was hanging it over my head and he kept saying, ‘Look, just be a good soldier and at some point, we’re going to buy your equity stake and you can walk away,'” he explained. “In the meantime, he was getting what he wanted, me having sex with Becki while he watched every single time. So in the meantime he’s getting exactly what he wanted and to me that’s predatory behavior.”

Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University after Granda alleged that he would regularly watch Granda have sex with Becki Falwell.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

The GOP has nothing to sell but fear itself as Trump’s fatal fumbling continues

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

During the first Clinton term, I worked on the public TV series In Performance at the White House.

One of our episodes was an Aretha Franklin concert on the South Lawn. The show was great. It goes without saying what a remarkable talent she was. But Ms. Franklin was demanding, too. At one point she insisted we shoot her in a designer ballgown as she made a grand entrance, coming down the stairs from the executive mansion’s Truman Balcony. We cut it from the final show; for whatever reason, no matter how we tried in the editing room, it just looked cheesy.

The potential for cheese didn’t stop Donald and Melania Trump. Thursday night, they dramatically descended that same staircase just before the president made his big acceptance speech.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania’s former friend explains what made her start to doubt the morality of the Trump family

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff opened up in an interview with ABC News' Lindsey Davis about the corruption and lies within the Trump family ahead of the release of her book, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady."

"It was amateur hour then, and it's amateur hour now, and I think it's really frightening for our country," said Wolkoff, who previously was close with the first lady before the couple moved into the White House and she came to believe she had misjudged her character. "Everyone does need to know what ... this presidency is doing and what this propaganda machine behind this man at the White House is doing."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump hoped to ‘settle’ Mueller investigation like a lawsuit: New book

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump at one point hoped to reach a resolution with special counsel Robert Mueller like the myriad lawsuits he's been involved with over the years, according to a new book.

According to "Donald Trump v. the United States," by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, the president assured his White House counsel that he could wriggle out of the special counsel probe of his campaign ties to Russia, reported Axios.

"At one point, as the investigation seemed to be intensifying," Schmidt wrote, the president told White House counsel Don McGahn "that there was nothing to worry about because if it was zeroing in on him, he would simply settle with Mueller. He would settle the case, as if he were negotiating terms in a lawsuit."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image