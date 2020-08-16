Quantcast
Connect with us

Postal Service union president: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this even in a Christmas rush’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photo: Shutterstock

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, told shocking stories from members about mail being intentionally delayed by higher-ups.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Dimondstein explained that things like cutting back hours, changing transportation and cutting back on transportation of the mail, and other problems are intentional efforts to make it more difficult for people to ensure their votes are counted on Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these policies are slowing down the mail,” he said. “We’re hearing that throughout the country, from workers. I got a photograph today of packages that have a date sitting in a processing plant, sortation plant of August 7th, and the pictures was taken this morning August 16th. Those packages have never been sorted. We’ve never seen anything like this, even in a Christmas rush. So, the workers are very troubled. Our DNA as postal workers is to never delay, treat the mail as if it was our own, serve customers, live by the law that says ‘prompt, reliable and efficient services.’ So, it’s very troubling to postal workers that we should be delaying the mail.”

He said that he’s obviously not included in the conversations by political leaders, but that there is a general belief that it’s politically motivated.

“That is we’re dealing with an administration that’s not shy about their long-run and main goal, and that’s to privatize the postal service. they put it in writing in June 2018, and that means break it up, dismantling it and sell it to private corporations,” said Dimondstein. “We’re certainly seeing this will feed the agenda. If anyone had any doubt about the dedication of postal workers, we’ve been on the front lines during these challenging times, still proudly serving the people of this country. We’re dedicated to moving the mail, but we can’t have our hands tied by postal management that wants to do something else.”

See the interview below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds attacked for ‘Katrina moment’ after it takes 5 days to request help for derecho storms

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

It was like a hurricane came through the state of Iowa last week with winds at 100 mph or more. It was strong enough to rip off people's roofs, tear down power lines and trees, and leave people begging for help.

The Iowa governor took nearly a week to file a request for the president for help. Now that Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) is being criticized, she went to Trump, begging for an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

https://twitter.com/hellokatepayne/status/1295127443800502278

For some Iowans, it's been six days without power in the middle of a hot midwestern summer and a global pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Six states are huddling to decide whether they can sue Trump’s government for intentional Post Office delays: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

The Washington Post reported Sunday that at least six state attorneys general are meeting to discuss whether they can use lawsuits against the administration to try and kill the U.S. Postal Service.

"State leaders are scrambling to see whether they can change rules to give voters more options, and Democrats are planning a massive public education campaign to shore up trust in the vote and the Postal Service," said the report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday that she was calling Congress back to work on a post office bill that would mandate no changes to be made to the post offices that weren't already in place on Jan. 1, 2020. They also announced an emergency hearing about mail delays later this month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pelosi calls Congress back to vote on US Postal Service funding bill

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Republicans aren't committed to doing anything to save the United States Post Office but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) isn't questioning the importance of a funding bill.

Pelosi announced on the Speaker's website Sunday that members of Congress must come back to vote this week for a funding bill that would ensure the USPS maintains all operations exactly as they were on January 1, 2020.

"Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters," a statement from the Speaker's office said. "Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, one of the top Trump mega-donors, has proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion. These delays also threaten the health and economic security of the American people by delaying delivery of life-saving medicines and payments. In 2019, 1.2 billion prescriptions were delivered through the Postal Services, including almost 100 percent from the VA to veterans."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image