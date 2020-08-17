Postal workers union boss rips Trump’s ‘sabotage’ of USPS

President Donald Trump’s attacks on the United States Postal Service got a harsh review from a leading post workers’ union official.

Mark Dimondstein, the president of the American Postal Workers Union, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the president’s attacks on USPS amount to “sabotage” that could harm services in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election.

“There’s a lot of dismay [among postal workers],” he said. “Postal workers are extremely dedicated to serving the people of this country… What we’re hearing throughout the country is these changes in policy which we implemented soon after a new postmaster general came in from the outside of the Post Office, without the knowledge of the inner workings and without consultation of the community, that these policies are going to have a huge impact. Mail is being delayed.”

Cooper then asked Dimondstein about the president’s belief that the Post Office should raise the prices that it charges to Amazon to deliver packages — and the union boss replied that would not only raise costs for users, but would also force Amazon to rely more on private services such as UPS or FedEx.

“When it comes to the Post Office, he’s now trying to dictate that the package rate should raise four times,” he said. “That will hurt every single person in this country, every single person who uses e-commerce… Fundamentally it would undermine the Postal Service… because 30 percent of postal revenue is in packages… it would just drive the Postal Service out of the package business.”

All of this, said Dimondstein, was an effort “to sabotage this wonderful national treasure.”

