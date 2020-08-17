Trump’s postmaster general agrees to testify before Congress amid calls for his arrest if he refuses

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a multi-millionaire Trump supporter and high-dollar donor, has just agreed to testify before the House of Representatives. At least one federal lawmaker, Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), called for DeJoy to be arrested if he refused.

We need to subpoena the Postmaster General, and if he fails to appear, we should send the Sgt at Arms to arrest him. — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 15, 2020

DeJoy will speak one week from today, just as the Republican National Committee convention kicks off, likely stealing some of its attention.

Democrats had asked DeJoy to testify, to explain moves he’s made that include the removal of mailboxes in at least five states, and the scheduled removal of 671 high-volume mail-sorting machines, which his office has claimed are cost-saving measures.

DeJoy will testify voluntarily, without the House issuing a subpoena.

