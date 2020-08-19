Quantcast
President Obama celebrated as ‘My President’ during DNC speech as ‘like Zeus coming down to fix things’

12 mins ago

Commentary
Former President Barack Obama (screengrab)

Former President Barack Obama took down President Donald Trump like he’s never done before.

Addressing the Democratic Convention on Wednesday, Obama took the fight straight to Trump for being a failed leader, calling the Trump presidency “one more reality show to use to get the attention he craves.”

The case against Trump and the endorsement of Biden earned a lot of responses from people who called him “My President,” and celebrated the honor and dignity of a beloved former leader.

