President Obama celebrated as ‘My President’ during DNC speech as ‘like Zeus coming down to fix things’
Former President Barack Obama took down President Donald Trump like he’s never done before.
Addressing the Democratic Convention on Wednesday, Obama took the fight straight to Trump for being a failed leader, calling the Trump presidency “one more reality show to use to get the attention he craves.”
The case against Trump and the endorsement of Biden earned a lot of responses from people who called him “My President,” and celebrated the honor and dignity of a beloved former leader.
See the comments from people below:
I have seen a lot of Obama speeches in my life, but I have never seen him deliver one like this.
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 20, 2020
President Obama just called out Donald Trump by name twice and didn’t use the title of president.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 20, 2020
Oooh, President Obama is going in DEEP right now.
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 20, 2020
I really missed seeing my president in a good fitting suit. #petty 🤣
— Kimberly Bryant (@6Gems) August 20, 2020
I'm not crying you are
— Beth Becker 👠👠 (@spedwybabs) August 20, 2020
my president. pic.twitter.com/sks4cHdSSc
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 20, 2020
Shhhh. My President Barack Obama is speaking. God, I miss this man.🥰🥰#DemocraticConvention
— 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) August 20, 2020
Watching President Obama right now is like watching Zeus come down from Mount Olympus to try to fix things
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 20, 2020
“Donald Trump hasnt grown into the job because he cant”—President Obama
— WTFGOP? #BidenHarris2020 (@DogginTrump) August 20, 2020
President Obama’s speech is like a warm blanket.
— Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) August 20, 2020
President Obama talking about the north star of the Constitution and a president’s duty to be custodian of this document. But then there’s the man in the White House right now
— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) August 20, 2020
The love and passion Kamala Harris has inspired in those close to her can’t be faked.
— wear your mask (@ehforgetit) August 20, 2020
Okay, I lost it. pic.twitter.com/MRviEgexm5
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 20, 2020
Barack Obama’s Convention speech was magnificent. A speech for the ages. If you missed it tonight, you’ll just have to find a way to listen to it. It’ll inspire you and empower you. Trust me on that.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 20, 2020
President Obama is so powerful with his words!
— Dave __Biden-Harris 2020… VOTE BLUE!!! (@DaveFul68930347) August 20, 2020
President Obama: "Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy." #DemConvention
— Tyler D. (@tyler_d4) August 20, 2020
Not that I ever forgot, but watching President Obama tonight clearly reminds me of how much I loved this president. #PresidentBiden #ByeDon
— ALT US INS (OG Immigration) (@nsducktollermom) August 20, 2020
Did President Obama just make a Beyonce reference? #DNC2020convention
— Brian Vickers (@ChadTheCoolcat) August 20, 2020
I could listen to President Obama forever. "Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your Democracy."
— Heather Patenaude (@HeatherPatenau1) August 20, 2020
President Obama just called you dumb and lazy and this is what you come back with?? #DemocraticConvention https://t.co/IyEDE9sIh7 pic.twitter.com/ffVaMNriOz
— La Femme Negrita (@LaFemme_Negrita) August 20, 2020
We go live to the Oval Office for Trump’s reaction to President Obama’s #DemConvention speech. pic.twitter.com/ih7zWYp6J5
— Andrew Tumilty (@AndrewTumilty) August 20, 2020
President Obama is a better man than you, Donald
— TheWrathOfGeneralSherman (@WrathGeneral) August 20, 2020
This is THE president talking. "Don't let them take away your democracy. " #DemConvention #BidenHarris2020 #TrumpFinalDays pic.twitter.com/TzcH2E08T7
— David F. Soros (@WiselinePRT) August 20, 2020
Obama was on 🔥🔥🔥
I’ve never agreed with an entire Barack Obama speech in my life.
I did tonight. #DNCConvention2020 #WeWillVote #CountryOverParty https://t.co/qCBDCsr4Mx
— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) August 20, 2020
Dad's sad. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/THyBraaK8b
— Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) August 20, 2020
President Obama pulled no punches #DemConvention
— John Laprise, PhD (@JohnLaprise) August 20, 2020
Holy hell, that was the straight stuff.#DNCConvention2020
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 20, 2020