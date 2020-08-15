Quantcast
Connect with us

Pro-Trump GOP governor rejects president’s executive action to extend unemployment benefits

Published

4 mins ago

on

Kristi Noem (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is the first state executive to go on record turning down the assistance from President Donald Trump’s executive action partially extending unemployment benefits.

“Noem, one of Trump’s most vocal allies, said South Dakota did not need to accept the additional federal jobless aid because workers in the state are being rehired, and its economy is on the mend, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the United States,” reported Tony Romm. “‘My administration is very grateful for the additional flexibility that this effort would have provided, but South Dakota is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it,’ Noem said in a statement, which noted the state never shut down in response to an outbreak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Labor economists and unemployment experts said the reality is far more complicated in South Dakota, where total confirmed coronavirus cases since February recently surpassed 10,000,” said teh report. “In citing progress, Noem this week pointed to the fact that the Mount Rushmore State boasts the country’s lowest insured jobless rate at roughly 3.5 percent. But the figure measures those who receive benefits compared with the total labor force. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s overall unemployment rate is roughly 7.2 percent, a gap in indicators that may reflect the reality that some people out of work are having a hard time obtaining sufficient safety-net support.”

Trump’s order, one of four executive actions taken in the wake of congressional gridlock on a new round of COVID-19 stimulus, allows states to continue taking federal money to boost unemployment benefits by $300 a week — half that of the original $600 — as long as they put up another $100 per week of their own, for a total of $400.

This condition could be difficult for some states to afford, as many have balanced budget requirements and face crashing revenues from the economic downturn.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump GOP governor rejects president’s executive action to extend unemployment benefits

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is the first state executive to go on record turning down the assistance from President Donald Trump's executive action partially extending unemployment benefits.

"Noem, one of Trump’s most vocal allies, said South Dakota did not need to accept the additional federal jobless aid because workers in the state are being rehired, and its economy is on the mend, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the United States," reported Tony Romm. "'My administration is very grateful for the additional flexibility that this effort would have provided, but South Dakota is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it,' Noem said in a statement, which noted the state never shut down in response to an outbreak."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

One of Trump’s ex-wives has jumped on the Bill Gates vaccination conspiracy bandwagon: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples,  has jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon that is accusing Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates of a nefarious plot to enslave mankind via vaccinations containing microships.

That theory suggests that recipients of shots will also have the microchips implanted that  will exert "control over our identities...control over our transactions...and even control over our bodies.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

North Carolina man charged for shooting woman with a BB gun as she mistakenly grabbed his Trump lawn sign

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

On Saturday, Fox 13 Memphis reported that a man in Lincolnton, North Carolina shot a woman in the arm with a BB gun after she mistakenly thought his Trump sign had been put in her brother's yard as a joke, and tried to remove it.

"Peggy Fox told WSOC-TV she saw a political sign in what she thought was her brother’s front yard. When she went to remove it, his 76-year-old neighbor shot her with an air gun, striking her near the elbow," said the report. "Fox said she thought the sign was placed in the yard by a prankster, as her brother never talks about politics. What’s more, the sign was placed closer to her brother’s front door than the neighbor’s house, and the exact property lines were unclear to her."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image