Professor Eddie Glaude blasts Trump’s boasts about helping Black Americans: ‘He sounds like a plantation owner‘

During a recent interview with Axios, President Trump claimed to have done “more for the Black community than anybody, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.” Appearing on MSNBC this Tuesday, Princeton University chairman of African American Studies Eddie Glaude Jr. said that he can’t take seriously Trump’s claims of success with the Black community.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We need to understand him for who he is,” Glaude said. “We can call him a narcissist, we can call him an egotist, we can call him a vulgarian, but the main thing is that when we hear him talk like this, we need to understand it for the paternalistic language that it is.”
Glaude went on to say that the Black community doesn’t need Trump to do something “for” them.
“He sounds like a plantation owner and that we should be grateful to him,” he said.
Watch the segment in the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
During a recent interview with Axios, President Trump claimed to have done "more for the Black community than anybody, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln." Appearing on MSNBC this Tuesday, Princeton University chairman of African American Studies Eddie Glaude Jr. said that he can't take seriously Trump's claims of success with the Black community.
"We need to understand him for who he is," Glaude said. "We can call him a narcissist, we can call him an egotist, we can call him a vulgarian, but the main thing is that when we hear him talk like this, we need to understand it for the paternalistic language that it is."
President Donald Trump and his allies have been waging a disinformation campaign about mail-in voting, aggressively trying to delegitimize the practice that has a history in the United States dating back to the Civil War. The plan, as I’ve argued, seems to be to lay the groundwork for challenging mail-in votes or stopping them from being counted if it looks like he’s ahead with in-person ballots on Election Day.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the president suddenly changed his tune on the matter in one key state: Florida. He sent the following tweet:
A photo recently posted then deleted by Jerry Falwell Jr. left people scratching their heads after a screen shot of the image started making the rounds on social media.
The photo shows the Liberty University president on a yacht with his pants unzipped and his shirt pulled up exposing his belly, with a woman he identified as a "friend" standing next to him with her pants similarly unzipped as Falwell has his hand around her waist, holding a glass containing some sort of dark liquid. According to Liberty student Alexandra Green, the photo shows Falwell to be even more of a hypocrite than people realize.