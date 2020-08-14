Quantcast
‘Proof of Trump’s dementia’: President ridiculed as ‘delusional’ for his latest claim about the 2020 campaign

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump said his campaign is trying to win the state of New York in the 2020 presidential campaign.

While on his way to a weekend at his Bedminister Golf Club, Trump tweeted a picture of a New York Post cover with the president claiming the state is “in play” during the 2020 presidential election.

“Just landed in New York to see my brother, Robert. We’re going for New York on November 3rd. We’re going to Reduce Taxes, Increase Law Enforcement, and bring it back BIG TIME!” Trump claimed.

