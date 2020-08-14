‘Proof of Trump’s dementia’: President ridiculed as ‘delusional’ for his latest claim about the 2020 campaign

President Donald Trump said his campaign is trying to win the state of New York in the 2020 presidential campaign.

While on his way to a weekend at his Bedminister Golf Club, Trump tweeted a picture of a New York Post cover with the president claiming the state is “in play” during the 2020 presidential election.

“Just landed in New York to see my brother, Robert. We’re going for New York on November 3rd. We’re going to Reduce Taxes, Increase Law Enforcement, and bring it back BIG TIME!” Trump claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was quickly ridiculed for thinking New York is in play, when election analysts view New York as a safe state for Democrats.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

I wish your brother a speedy recovery but New York is not in play. You’ll lose so bad, like a dog! — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 14, 2020

look, all the best to your brother but you are one delusional old goofball if you think New York is in play. we loathe you with the intensity of a thousand suns — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You sound super worried about your brother. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He's down ~24 points according to the RCP average on New York (admittedly limited polling). I know he lies / is crazy but damn. He'll just say anything. — Tim Fogarty (@liquiddahang) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump combined a tweet about his hospitalized brother with politicking for the campaign AND a preposterous NYPost cover. Just another 2020 Friday in America. — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

any golf planned — Steve Mahoney (@_steve2_) August 14, 2020

This is a bizarre tweet. Who would use a visit to a sick family member to promote a political campaign? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you need proof of Trump's dementia, look no further. https://t.co/7XUljOmaQY — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 14, 2020

wait… he's using his brother being in the hospital as a campaign visit? https://t.co/TfMOA4xzhJ — Tyler Hansen (@tjhansen) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You should spends like $100 million campaigning in NY. You would definitely win there if you did. The people of NY just need to be reminded of why they always loved you so much. https://t.co/djlbNJV4Sx — *you're (@RKJ65) August 14, 2020

Trump can't even keep absurd political gamesmanship out of a visit to his hospitalized brother. If he cares this little about his own family, how much do you think he cares about the rest of us? https://t.co/5C9vZ7swWF — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No. He's counting on being able to make New York screw up the election so badly that he can contest the results. But then, that's his plan across the country. https://t.co/o5nMli5Qrz — digby (@digby56) August 14, 2020

And I've got a Brooklyn Bridge to sell you. https://t.co/yNaaLmtwqi — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm not sure he'll reach 35% of the vote in New York. https://t.co/vm2QVZVpD2 — Nathan Gonzales (@nathanlgonzales) August 14, 2020

If there's one thing that Trump is really good at, it's burning money in the state of New York. https://t.co/Yvm6E9oSP4 — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) August 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT