Prosecutors ask for Depardieu rape case to be reopened
Paris prosecutors said Saturday they had asked for an investigation into rape allegations against French actor Gerard Depardieu to be reopened after an earlier probe was dropped last year.
An actress in her 20s accuses Depardieu of assaulting and raping her in his Paris home in August 2018.
After she reported her allegations against the celebrated actor — who is 71 and who denies any wrongdoing — prosecutors in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence opened a preliminary investigation which they then passed on to their Paris colleagues.
The Paris probe was dropped after nine months in early 2019 after investigators failed to assemble enough proof to proceed to formal charges.
But now the actress has relaunched proceedings by acting as an “injured party” which under French law almost always leads to a case being examined by an investigating magistrate.
Depardieu’s lawer, Herve Temime, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
Depardieu, who is a superstar in France thanks to films like “Cyrano de Bergerac”, “Jean de Florette” and “Camille Claudel”, has also had a successful international career, working among others with Peter Weir in “Green Card” and with Ridley Scott in “1492”.
He holds French and Russian citizenship.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
UK PM Boris Johnson postpones lockdown easing amid rise in new Covid-19 cases
Lockdown measures in the UK were set to be further eased this weekend, but on Friday Britain "put the brakes on" those plans and imposed new rules on millions of households in northern England, following concerns over a spike in coronavirus infections.
The reopening of high-risk activities such as casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks, which was meant to begin on Saturday, will be delayed until at least August 15, as will the reintroduction of indoor performances and pilot schemes of larger crowds at sporting events, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced.
Breaking Banner
Lt Col Vindman accuses Trump of ‘bullying and intimidation’ in scathing WaPo op-ed
On Saturday, writing for The Washington Post, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the key witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, slammed the president and stood up for his principles.
"After 21 years, six months and 10 days of active military service, I am now a civilian. I made the difficult decision to retire because a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies forever limited the progression of my military career," wrote Vindman. "At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation’s values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment. Our national government during the past few years has been more reminiscent of the authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving."
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘fixer’ Barr has ‘devastated’ the Justice Department and it will take years to repair the damage: report
On Saturday, writing for Politico, Brennan Center for Justice fellow Victoria Bassetti and former House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen laid out the necessary steps to fix the problems at the Justice Department in the wake of Attorney General William Barr's political rampages.
"Barr’s testimony demonstrated a singular blend of real pugnacity and feigned world-weariness as he defended his 18 months in office," wrote Bassetti and Eisen. "Barr has tried to muzzle Trump’s critics, protect his friends, hide information from Congress and investigate those who investigated the president. He has also — much like [Roy] Cohn and [Michael] Cohen — worked as a PR agent, spinning negative information in Trump’s favor, and even using federal agents to violently clear a path through protesters before a presidential photo op."