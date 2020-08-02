Prosecutors ask for Gerard Depardieu rape case to be reopened
Paris (AFP) – Paris prosecutors said Saturday they had asked for an investigation into rape allegations against French actor Gerard Depardieu to be reopened after an earlier probe was dropped last year.An actress in her 20s accuses Depardieu of assaulting and raping her in his Paris home in August 2018.After she reported her allegations against the celebrated actor — who is 71 and who denies any wrongdoing — prosecutors in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence opened a preliminary investigation which they then passed on to their Paris colleagues.The Paris probe was dropped after nine months i…
The seaweed monster is back devouring South Florida beaches. It’s not a pretty sight
MIAMI — Like most tourists coming to a South Florida beach for a quarantine break, the Mlynek family had a picture-perfect scene in mind when they arrived from Oklahoma this week: turquoise waters glistening in the sun, gently swaying palm trees and shining stretches of white sand.What they found in Hollywood instead were smelly, messy mounds of seaweed coating the coastline.Seaweed is once again invading Southeast Florida beaches as mats of the massive macroalgae swirling around in the Atlantic make their annual appearance. But this year is shaping up to be a really bad one: a combination of ... (more…)
Several COVID-19 vaccines limit viral growth in monkeys: reports
There’s been a lot of monkey business in the world of COVID-19 vaccine research this week — literally.Scientists from San Diego to Boston to Oxford, England, have released results from studies in which monkeys given experimental COVID-19 vaccines were then deliberately infected with the novel coronavirus. And while the specific vaccine formulations differed, all induced immune responses that stalled the growth of the virus.The recent results encompass vaccines in development by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and local biotech Inovio Pharmaceuticals.The findings are no guarantee that a... (more…)
Political ideology predicts susceptibility to believing fake news about the novel coronavirus pandemic
Political conservatism was associated with heightened susceptibility to believing fake news about COVID-19 in the early stages of the outbreak in the United States, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The study provides preliminary evidence that support for President Donald Trump plays a role in viewing COVID-19 as less of a personal threat and less severe in general.“When we launched the project in early March, Dustin Calvillo (the first author) and I were talking about the discrepancy with which the threat was being viewed by different people,... (more…)