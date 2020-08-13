Prosecutors seek permission for single trial for all 4 ex-officers in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors are seeking to try the four former officers charged in George Floyd’s killing in one trial.Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank filed a motion Wednesday requesting to join the trials of Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A trial date has been set for March 8.Frank argued that the charges and evidence against the four are similar, that witnesses and family members “are likely to be traumatized by multiple trials” and that the “interests of justice” necessitate one trial.“Trying these cases jointly would ensure that the jury understands … a…
Chicago mayor announces review of city monuments as part of ‘a racial healing and historical reckoning project’
CHICAGO — Nearly three weeks after ordering the removal of Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to review the city’s monuments as part of “a racial healing and historical reckoning project.”The Lightfoot administration also said it will commission “a series of temporary public artworks that focus on a broader range of topics around COVID-19, inequality and racial reconciliation.”The panel’s co-chairs will be Mark Kelly, who heads the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events; Bonnie McDonald, president ... (more…)
US braces for evictions crisis as aid talks stall in Washington
New York (AFP) - Activists and relief groups in the United States are scrambling to head off a monumental wave of evictions nationwide, as the coronavirus crisis leaves tens of millions at risk of homelessness.The jobs catastrophe sparked by the global health emergency and the tepid rebound in the world's largest economy have left Americans struggling to pay rent and vulnerable to eviction.Hopes for relief in the form of a fresh aid package from Washington were dashed as partisan bickering scuppered the latest negotiations.The housing crisis is "already a tsunami," said Bambie Hayes-Brown of G... (more…)
Judge to Ghislaine Maxwell: No, I will not delay release of Epstein documents
A federal judge late Wednesday denied an attempt by Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell to delay the unsealing of potentially embarrassing documents in a now-settled 2017 defamation lawsuit.U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska earlier this month had ordered unsealed a large batch of documents associated with Maxwell’s defamation suit involving Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and began releasing them when Maxwell’s attorneys won a stay to prevent a deposition from her in the settled case from being made public.That appeal is scheduled to be heard on Aug. 20, but Maxwell on... (more…)