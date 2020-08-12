R. Kelly associates charged with intimidating singer’s accusers
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced the arrests of three alleged associates of R. Kelly, saying that they used harassment and threats to try to silence women accusing the disgraced singer of sex crimes.
For more than a year the artist born Robert Sylvester Kelly has been awaiting trial in several states for alleged wrongdoings including sex crimes against minors and child pornography.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which range across the states of Illinois, Minnesota and New York.
In filings released Wednesday, prosecutors say three members of the artist’s circle — Richard Arline Jr., Donnell Russell and Michael Williams — have been engaged in separate bids to silence Kelly’s accusers in the New York racketeering case against him through intimidation, harassment and bribery.
They say tactics have included the burning of a car outside a residence where one accuser was staying, threats to release sexually explicit photographs of one woman, and a scheme to compensate one accuser to the tune of $500,000 to influence her testimony.
“These crimes shock the conscience,” said Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Peter Fitzhugh in a statement.
“The men charged today allegedly have shown that there is no line they will not cross to help Kelly avoid the consequences of his alleged crimes — even if it means revictimizing his accusers.”
Kelly faces federal charges in two separate cases — in Chicago and in New York — linked to his alleged sexual abuse of minors.
The singer known for hits like “I Believe I Can Fly” has a decades-long history of abuse allegations, especially of underage girls.
The Chicago federal charges say Kelly filmed himself having sex with minors and that he paid potential witnesses in his 2008 trial — in which he was acquitted — to ensure their silence.
He also faces bribery charges in New York that are believed to be linked to his marriage to the late singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.
That charge expanded on an earlier New York indictment that includes racketeering, accusing Kelly of systematically recruiting girls for sex while touring and coercing them into sexual activity.
The artist is set for trial first in New York, with jury selection currently slated to being September 29.
Restrictions preventing in-person trials due to the coronavirus pandemic will likely see that date postponed.
© 2020 AFP
Lincoln Project’s George Conway reminds Kanye West and Jared Kushner that coordinating is illegal
It was reported this week that Kanye West and Jared Kushner were spotted together in Colorado. Kushner is not only a senior White House aide, he's also the unofficial campaign chair of President Donald Trump's reelection.
The New York Times reported that President Trump's son-in-law met with West after he and his wife Ivanka attended a massive Trump campaign PAC meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Kushner, who has never worked in politics or government, appears not to know that such coordination is illegal.
As Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway explained, it's something that could actually land West and Kushner criminal charges.
COVID-19
France sees most new daily COVID-19 cases since May
More than 2,500 new coronavirus cases were registered in France in 24 hours in the sharpest increase since May, government data showed on Wednesday, as officials said indicators were "clearly worsening".
Of 600,000 tests over the past week, more than 11,600 were positive, the health ministry's DGS public health division said.
At 2.2 percent, the weekly rate of positives was up from 1.6 percent the week before, confirming "increased viral circulation", it added.
"Indicators used for tracking the epidemic on French territory have clearly worsened in recent days," the DGS said.
COVID-19
Cowboys plan to have fans for games despite virus
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team expects to welcome fans to games this season despite the coronavirus pandemic and health rules allowing only 50 percent capacity for sports events.
"I'm confident that we have a very educated situation and that our fans can come and have a safe experience at our stadium, along with, of course, our players having the safety they're required on the football field," Jones said Wednesday.
The massive AT&T Stadium, a $1.3 billion venue with 80,000 seats and space for 105,000 with standing room, has suites and other areas for groups plus plenty of room for social distancing, Jones said.