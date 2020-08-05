Quarantine, racial strife, Trump have Michelle Obama feeling down
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she is suffering from “low-grade depression” from coronavirus quarantine, racial strife in the United States and the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration.
Obama made the remarks in the latest episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” released on Spotify on Wednesday.
“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” the 56-year-old former First Lady said.
“I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low,” she said.
Obama said she has been going through “those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel yourself.”
“These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually,” she said. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.
“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama, America’s first black president, took up residence in Washington after he left the White House in January 2017.
She also said it is “exhausting” to be “waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something.”
“And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life, in a while,” she said.
Obama said it was important to remember that “we’ve been through tough times in this nation” before.
“We are in a unique moment in history,” she said. “We are living through something that no one in our lifetimes has lived through.”
Another watchdog at US State Department abruptly gone
The internal watchdog looking into accusations against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo abruptly quit Wednesday, just months after his predecessor was fired.
The State Department's acting inspector general, Stephen Akard, is a longtime aide to Vice President Mike Pence and his installation in May had widely been seen as a way to keep a friendly figure in the role.
Akard informed colleagues that he is "returning to the private sector after years of public service," a State Department spokesperson said.
"We appreciate his dedication to the Department and to our country."
But Akard's departure comes just as his office finalizes a report on Pompeo's controversial decision to bypass Congress to sell $8.1 billion in arms to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies.
2020 Election
Andrea Mitchell knocks Biden for virtual convention speech: ‘How much does that damage the campaign?’
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell suggested to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could "damage" his campaign by holding a virtual convention speech.
Mitchell made the remark after President Donald Trump said that he was considering holding his convention speech at the White House.
"Joe Biden is not going to Milwaukee," Mitchell told Pelosi. "How much does this damage the campaign?"
Pelosi disagreed by insisting that Democrats will hold a "great convention."
Mitchell then asked about Trump's plan to hold his convention speech at the White House.
Entire second-grade class in Georgia school forced into COVID quarantine after just one day
An entire classroom full of second graders in Georgia has been forced into quarantine after one classmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Local news station WGCL reports that a student at the Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County was diagnosed with COVID-19 just after they attended class on Monday, which was the first day back at school after summer break.