Quantcast
Connect with us

READ IT: Excerpts of Barack Obama’s 2020 DNC speech

Published

2 mins ago

on

Official photo of President Barack Obama jokes with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, February 9, 2015

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Convention Wednesday evening ahead of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The DNC has released excerpts of his speech, which you can read below:

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.

“I’m well aware that in times as polarized as these, most of you have already made up your mind. But maybe you’re still not sure which candidate you’ll vote for – or whether you’ll vote at all. Maybe you’re tired of the direction we’re headed, but you can’t yet see a better path, or you just don’t know enough about the person who wants to lead us there.

“So let me tell you about my friend Joe Biden.

“Twelve years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I didn’t know I’d end up finding a brother. Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief. Joe’s a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him: ‘No one’s better than you, but you’re better than nobody.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

******

“Over eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”

******

“Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better. But here’s the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Democracy was never meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make everything better. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that’s what at stake right now. Our democracy.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

READ IT: Excerpts of Barack Obama’s 2020 DNC speech

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Convention Wednesday evening ahead of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The DNC has released excerpts of his speech, which you can read below:

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Expert suggests Trump’s biggest crimes in the Senate intel report would be on video

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Former FBI deputy for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, made a passing comment confirming what many have suspected since the early days of the Russia investigation.

During a Wednesday panel discussion, the group discussed the recent revelations uncovered in the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee report about President Donald Trump's campaign coordinating with Russia. Figliuzzi explained that the differences between that report and the previous report issued by special counsel Robert Mueller are that Mueller was bound by only seeking criminal behavior. By contrast, the U.S. Senate could make whatever conclusions they wanted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative Bill Kristol tells Republicans endorsing Biden to put their money where their mouth is

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

A slate of Republicans is rushing to endorse Vice President Joe Biden despite the difference in party. But conservative Bill Kristol asked a probing question that implies those GOP members should put that endorsement into action.

"Could a sane, unintimidated, and ambitious GOP member of the House announce her or his break with leadership on this issue, work against the whip to get votes in support of funding the Post Office, and lay the groundwork for a challenge for leadership post-Trump?" he asked.

https://twitter.com/BillKristol/status/1296186246960644098

Currently, the House plans to hold hearings with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who personally authorized the shutdown and dismantling of sorting machines necessary for mail to be processed. It's the reason Americans see slowdowns in getting much-needed checks, veterans are being forced to go without prescriptions and Americans are terrified that they'll have to risk their own health to stand in line for hours and vote instead of being able to cast an absentee ballot.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image