‘Reassuring’ study on risk of virus transmission on planes
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus was not widespread in March, when a group of German tourists took a long flight home from Israel — but researchers were surprised to find only two passengers outside the group had been infected.
In a short study published Tuesday in the US medical journal JAMA Network Open, virologists at a university hospital in Frankfurt, Germany meticulously contacted all of the passengers from the flight — none of whom had worn masks at the time — to examine the actual risk posed by the presence of travelers infected with COVID-19.
On March 9, 102 passengers boarded the Tel Aviv-Frankfurt flight that lasted four hours and 40 minutes, including a group of 24 tourists.
German authorities were alerted that the group had come into contact with an infected hotel manager in Israel, and decided to test the 24 tourists upon their arrival in Frankfurt.
Seven of them tested positive, as did another seven later on.
Four to five weeks later, researchers contacted the 78 other passengers from the flight, 90 percent of whom responded. The researchers asked them whom they had come into contact with and what symptoms they had, and tested several of them.
They found two passengers were most likely infected during the flight: the two people sitting across the aisle from the original seven cases.
For respiratory viruses, experts traditionally consider the contagion zone in an airplane to extend two rows of seats in front of the infected person and two rows behind.
But shockingly, a person seated in the row (seat 44K) directly ahead of two of the infected tourists (seats 45J and 45H) was not infected.
“This person from row 44 told us that he had a long conversation, and was speaking a long time with both of row 45,” Sandra Ciesek, the head of the Institute of Medical Virology in Frankfurt, told AFP, noting that made it all the more surprising he was not infected.
The two passengers seated directly behind another infected tourist also did not contract COVID-19.
“We were surprised to only find two likely transmissions,” said Sebastian Hoehl, from the same Frankfurt institute.
All of the other passengers were not tested, so researchers could not exclude that some of them might have been infected. The study stresses that, in any case, viral transmission on an airplane is indeed possible if passengers do not wear masks.
But, Hoehl noted, “as the rate was lower than what we expected, and as none of the passengers wore masks, I think it is reassuring that we could not detect more” cases.
The researchers also said that multiple studies on repatriation flights from Wuhan, China at the start of the pandemic found that no transmissions occurred on board while passengers were masked.
Pandemic home-schooling puts Americans into debt: report
A significant proportion of Americans whose children are attending classes from home due to COVID-19 are going into debt to pay for food and school supplies, a survey released Tuesday found.
The United States is grappling with the world's worst coronavirus outbreak and many school districts have shifted classes at least partially online to prevent transmission of the coronavirus as students resume their studies following the summer break.
The report from personal finance company Credit Karma found 33 percent of more than 1,000 parents whose children would be at home at least part of the time surveyed in July don't feel financially prepared for extra expenses associated with their children learning at home.
Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure
With COVID-19 cases and deaths rising in the U.S. and globally, identifying new therapies to prevent and combat the virus is a top priority. Natural products from plants are an attractive option in the search for a cure. Approximately 374,000 plant species are on Earth; humans have used more than 28,000 of them as a form of medicine.
But not all that is natural is necessarily safe. Scientists have not yet explored most of these species for their chemical makeup or therapeutic potential.
BUSTED: Georgia gov reopened state despite being briefed that health care workers faced PPE shortage
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) had access to documents revealing the state was facing a critical shortage of protective equipment in April — just as he moved to reopen businesses.
"The projections, obtained by KHN and other organizations in response to public records requests, provide one of the clearest pictures of the severe PPE deficits states confronted while thousands fell ill from rising COVID-19 cases, putting health workers at risk," reported Rachana Pradhan and Victoria Knight of Kaiser Health News. "Georgia on April 19 had 932,620 N95 respirator masks — one of the best protections for health workers against infection — and expected to burn through nearly 7 million within a month. It urgently needed to buy 1.4 million more, according to documents obtained by the Brown Institute for Media Innovation and shared with KHN. For gowns, officials expected to go through 16.1 million in 30 days, a staggering amount compared with the 21,810 the state had at the time."