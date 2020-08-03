Reporter tests positive for coronavirus one day after being in close proximity to Trump

A reporter who traveled with President Trump on his recent trip to Tampa Bay, Florida, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zeke Miller of the Associated Press told the White House Correspondents Association about the unidentified reporter’s diagnosis in a letter.

“We’ve already reached out to those who were in the pools with this individual, and the White House Medical Unit is conducting additional contact tracing and providing follow-on tests for those in the pools and potentially exposed,” Miller’s message read.

The reporter tested positive one day after standing in close proximity to other members of the media at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, State Sen. Wilton Simpson, Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters and State Rep. Danny Perez were also present in the room.