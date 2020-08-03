Quantcast
Connect with us

Reporter tests positive for coronavirus one day after being in close proximity to Trump

Published

18 mins ago

on

A reporter who traveled with President Trump on his recent trip to Tampa Bay, Florida, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zeke Miller of the Associated Press told the White House Correspondents Association about the unidentified reporter’s diagnosis in a letter.

“We’ve already reached out to those who were in the pools with this individual, and the White House Medical Unit is conducting additional contact tracing and providing follow-on tests for those in the pools and potentially exposed,” Miller’s message read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter tested positive one day after standing in close proximity to other members of the media at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, State Sen. Wilton Simpson, Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters and State Rep. Danny Perez were also present in the room.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Worse than I could have imagined’: Epidemiologists rain hell on Trump’s ‘appalling’ pandemic performance

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Several professional epidemiologists have told The Atlantic that they've been shocked at the Trump administration's failed response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed 155,000 Americans in just five months.

In the story, journalist Ed Yong writes that he has spoken with more than 100 different infectious disease experts over the last several months and has "learned that almost everything that went wrong with America’s response to the pandemic was predictable and preventable."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump embraces a poisonous view of the Jewish people as the world sees a startling rise in anti-Semitism

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

It’s the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. When Japan signed the instruments of surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, it was the last of a series of notable events that took place that year.

The first was the liberation, on Jan. 27, 1945, of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of the extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany, imperial Japan’s Axis ally.

Post-Holocaust, the fervent credo of a Jewish community that witnessed approximately six million of its numbers perish in under five years — half of all European Jews and more than a third of Jews worldwide — has been “Never again!”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Court filings suggest Trump is being investigated for fraud: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

New court filings in New York seem to indicate that President Donald Trump may be under investigation for fraud.

According to the New York Times, the documents sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance indicate a "significantly broader inquiry than the prosecutors have acknowledged in the past."

The filings argue that Trump should be forced to comply with subpoenas demanding eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns due to "undisputed" reports about the president's business practices.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image