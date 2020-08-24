Republican party formally nominates Donald Trump as presidential candidate
The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump to seek a second term on Monday, the first day of a scaled-back convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Overwhelming support from delegates around the country quickly got Trump to the needed 1,276 minimum of votes. He was due to speak at the convention shortly after flying down from the capital, Washington.
(AFP)
2020 Election
McCain/Palin voter bailing on GOP due to Trump’s ‘blunders, nepotism and racist rot’
In an op-ed for USA Today, a now-former Republican who said she cast her first presidential ballot for John McCain and Sarah Palin in 2008, said she is done with the GOP due to Donald Trump and is backing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
According to Ashley Pratte, who is a board member of Republican Women for Progress, she can no longer stand by a party that is headed by Trump, and is moving on after watching the Democratic National Convention last week.
2020 Election
‘Stop helping Trump sabotage our democracy’: Mitch McConnell urged to call Senate back and pass House bill reversing DeJoy’s mail changes
"McConnell's choice is clear: do the bidding of Trump or listen to the clarion call of Americans—of all political parties and persuasions—to defend the Postal Service from sabotage from within."
Following the House's passage over the weekend of legislation that would reverse Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, progressive advocacy groups are demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "stop playing politics with our right to vote" and immediately call his chamber back from recess to approve the bill.
2020 Election
RNC delegate goes on bizarre rant about Biden ‘hiding in the dark’ waiting to kill babies
A Louisiana delegate at the Republican National Convention on Monday uncorked an unhinged rant against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the 2020 RNC roll call.
After being recognized, delegate Ross Little Jr. immediately went into an angry rant about Biden, whom he accused of trying to put his state's oil and gas industry "under the yoke of bondage."
And Little Jr.'s rhetoric only got more heated from there, as he accused Joe Biden of "threatening" the lives of residents in his state by "taking away guns and ammo."
He then turned the heat up a notch further when he attacked Biden's stance on reproductive rights.