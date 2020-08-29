Republican scheme to fear-monger about America’s cities has a fatal flaw — it’s ridiculous

Conservatives are attempting to scare voters into voting to re-elect Donald Trump by painting a dystopian view of America’s cities.

While critics have noted the absurdity of such a claim, as Trump is the current president, another flaw was repeatedly pointed out on Twitter on Saturday.

“There’s this creepy vibe in DC right now where it’s obvious how badly the city’s been destroyed by rioters, and yet people are almost afraid to point it out or oppose it. You almost have to whistle past the boarded up windows as if it’s all just normal,” former Washington Examiner writer Robert Wargas argued on Twitter.

The problem is that claim does not jive with the lived experiences of those in DC. As the claim happened to be about the nation’s capital, multiple members the DC press corps soon debunked — or mocked — Wargas for his claim.

“I honestly can’t imagine just lying to people like this,” HuffPost reporter Kevin Robillard posted on Twitter.

“Lol this guy is so full of shit,” BuzzFeed News reporter Paul McLeod posted. “I live in a very central area of DC and this guy is so ludicrously wrong I can only assume the tweet is meant for the people in suburbs/rural areas watching YouTube propaganda about how the nation’s cities are all war zones.”

“That’s not to say DC isn’t dystopian. You should see the lineups to get into beer gardens these days,” he added.

Other people posted pictures to make their point.

Yes, Washington is a real hellscape pic.twitter.com/nBoRF5Q0Qe — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 30, 2020

Yes. Destroyed so thoroughly the wilderness has reclaimed much of it… oh no, wait. This is just a beautiful, peaceful park in DC. SHEESH. 🙄 https://t.co/QHy2yFYPo9 pic.twitter.com/nZ6v0pIRdY — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 29, 2020

Others just mocked Wargas:

thank you sir. libs don't have the guts to tell it like it is. i took this drone shot of capitol hill this morning. i weep for our nation pic.twitter.com/Ruvxeob71Y — Max Socol (@mbsocol) August 29, 2020

look what they did to my boy! https://t.co/t6FTC5NdvT pic.twitter.com/fXKZ2nIENI — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) August 29, 2020

it's true: I had to make my way through the farmer's market today with a machete https://t.co/E7FDX1wcKL — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 29, 2020

I took this pic of Pennsylvania Ave yesterday. I call on Mayor Bowser to immediately reverse course and fix this devastation before it’s too late! pic.twitter.com/dNDSz1jTIw — Stormin’ Norman (@ToureDeTrap) August 29, 2020

There's this creepy vibe in America right now where it's obvious that fascists are trying to destroy democracy, while lying through their teeth about who the bad guys are https://t.co/6HEoaC514H — Maria Bustillos (@mariabustillos) August 30, 2020

I took this picture of my two buddies, it's fucking crazy https://t.co/TARwECAZ34 pic.twitter.com/dViLdPsWGC — Evan wears a mask and so should you (@TwoSeamGripe) August 29, 2020

There's a creepy vibe in DC right now. It's obvious aliens have destroyed the White House and one of their City Destroyers remains in the sky above just waiting to obliterate us all, and yet people are almost afraid to point it out or oppose it. https://t.co/0HBLgKEGKO pic.twitter.com/HEYT90sk4F — Zachery Tyson✍️🇺🇸🕵️‍♂️ (@ZaknafeinDC) August 29, 2020

