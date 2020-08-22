Republicans are ‘going to suffer a wipeout’ in November due to Trump: GOP strategist

On MSNBC Saturday, longtime Republican strategist Rick Tyler explained why he’s voting for Joe Biden in November — and why his party needs to be obliterated up and down the ballot.

“For the first time in my life, I drew a Democratic ballot and voted in the Democratic primary, and I voted for Joe Biden,” said Tyler. “I was somewhat reluctant to watch his speech, because I was afraid I would lose my resolve. But for 24 minutes, I imagined a world without Donald Trump and I thought, on balance, overall, it was an excellent speech, and I could support Joe Biden for the reason that he’s going to help me kill the alligator that’s closest to the boat. If he’s an alligator down the river, we’ll deal with that later. But right now Donald Trump is a threat, an existential threat to American democracy and a national security threat. He needs to be removed from office and I predict that Americans will do that on November 3.”

“I think the party’s going to suffer a ’74 Watergate wipeout,” added Tyler. “I think that’s necessary. I think the Republican Party has to reject Trumpism and everything that he has embraced. It’s going to take a long time … to recover and regain its conservative philosophy, or any philosophy at all for that matter. The Democrats can do their part by showing how to become a governing majority. If they go too far to the left, they will be rejected again and we’ll be in that constant battle. I’d like to see us return to policy arguments and not this partisan division that is practiced by our president.”

Watch below: