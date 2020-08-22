Republicans are ‘going to suffer a wipeout’ in November due to Trump: GOP strategist
On MSNBC Saturday, longtime Republican strategist Rick Tyler explained why he’s voting for Joe Biden in November — and why his party needs to be obliterated up and down the ballot.
“For the first time in my life, I drew a Democratic ballot and voted in the Democratic primary, and I voted for Joe Biden,” said Tyler. “I was somewhat reluctant to watch his speech, because I was afraid I would lose my resolve. But for 24 minutes, I imagined a world without Donald Trump and I thought, on balance, overall, it was an excellent speech, and I could support Joe Biden for the reason that he’s going to help me kill the alligator that’s closest to the boat. If he’s an alligator down the river, we’ll deal with that later. But right now Donald Trump is a threat, an existential threat to American democracy and a national security threat. He needs to be removed from office and I predict that Americans will do that on November 3.”
“I think the party’s going to suffer a ’74 Watergate wipeout,” added Tyler. “I think that’s necessary. I think the Republican Party has to reject Trumpism and everything that he has embraced. It’s going to take a long time … to recover and regain its conservative philosophy, or any philosophy at all for that matter. The Democrats can do their part by showing how to become a governing majority. If they go too far to the left, they will be rejected again and we’ll be in that constant battle. I’d like to see us return to policy arguments and not this partisan division that is practiced by our president.”
2020 Election
Trump under pressure to top Biden’s wildly successful convention as his polls continue collapse: report
According to an analysis by CNN's Maeve Reston, the virtual Republican National Convention this week may be the last chance Donald Trump has to stop the collapse of his re-election campaign and he is under the gun to replicate the success of Joe Biden's widely-praised event that concluded on Thursday.
ASs Reston notes, that president's plan to paint Biden as "Sleepy Joe" not up to the task of being president "backfired" in a major way after the former vice president delivered an acceptance speech that received praise across the board -- including Fox News personalities.
Jim Clyburn destroys Trump’s plan to send law enforcement to polling sites with a brutal fact check
On MSNBC Saturday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) tore into President Donald Trump for his threat to send law enforcement to intimidate voters at polling places.
"The fact of the matter is, he cannot do a thing to these sheriff departments," said Clyburn. "These sheriffs are not crazy. Many of them are on the ballots themselves. They are not going to participate in his charade. He cannot order the Richland County Sheriff, that I know very well, to do anything. Those people know who elects them. They are responsible to the people of those counties and they're not going to be listening to this president who seems to be beyond the pale."
COVID-19
Swab, Spit, Stay Home? College Coronavirus Testing Plans Are All Over the Map
Yousuf El-Jayyousi, a junior engineering student at the University of Missouri, wanted guidance and reassurance that it would be safe to go back to school for the fall semester. He tuned into a pair of online town halls organized by the university hoping to find that.
He did not.
What he got instead from those town halls last month was encouragement to return to class at the institution affectionately known as Mizzou. The university, in Columbia, would be testing only people with symptoms, and at that point, the university said people who test positive off campus were under no obligation to inform the school.