Republicans are ‘spooked’ Trump will destroy GOP turnout with ‘intentional voter suppression’: conservative

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Jennifer Rubin starts by pointing out that President Trump recently admitted to “intentional voter suppression,” citing a recent Post report on Trump’s words.

“There is no nuance, no joke,” Rubin writes, referring to Trump’s words. “Republicans are firmly opposing free and fair elections — unless they do something about this.”

Up until now, Trump and Republicans have been successful in implementing measures that deter voting, but they’ve usually disguised their efforts as fraud prevention.

“The irony, of course, is that Republicans are now spooked about absentee ballots and thereby risk losing out when their own voters cannot get to the polls (or face long lines) on Election Day,” Rubin writes. “That is why many state and local Republican groups are pulling their hair out in response to Trump’s anti-absentee vote rhetoric.”

