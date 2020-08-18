Republicans are trapped in Trump’s ‘fantasy world’ – and the DNC’s realism is making that clear: GOP strategist

Writing in USA Today this Tuesday, GOP strategist Stuart Stevens praised the Democratic convention that aired its first day this Monday night, saying that it’s “refreshing to see a political party focused on addition.”

“In 2016, non-white turnout declined for the first time in 20 years,” Stevens writes. “The single most pressing need of the Democratic Party is to motivate more non-white voters. The night was balanced between a direct appeal to those voters and a mix of Republicans. In theory this was a difficult dive from a high platform, but Democrats pulled it off.”

As Republicans flirted with the idea of of having an in-person gathering for their convention in the midst of a global pandemic, Democrats “embraced reality” and had a virtual convention. “Meanwhile Republicans found themselves in the very odd position of unable to find a city that considered the millions of dollars in revenue worth the chaos and health risk,” Stevens writes.

Ultimately, the Democrats were realistic, and the “Trump Republicans lived in a fantasy world with no one able to tell Trump the obvious truth.”

Read the full op-ed over at USA Today.