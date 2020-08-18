Republicans are trapped in Trump’s ‘fantasy world’ – and the DNC’s realism is making that clear: GOP strategist

Writing in USA Today this Tuesday, GOP strategist Stuart Stevens praised the Democratic convention that aired its first day this Monday night, saying that it’s “refreshing to see a political party focused on addition.”
“In 2016, non-white turnout declined for the first time in 20 years,” Stevens writes. “The single most pressing need of the Democratic Party is to motivate more non-white voters. The night was balanced between a direct appeal to those voters and a mix of Republicans. In theory this was a difficult dive from a high platform, but Democrats pulled it off.”
As Republicans flirted with the idea of of having an in-person gathering for their convention in the midst of a global pandemic, Democrats “embraced reality” and had a virtual convention. “Meanwhile Republicans found themselves in the very odd position of unable to find a city that considered the millions of dollars in revenue worth the chaos and health risk,” Stevens writes.
Ultimately, the Democrats were realistic, and the “Trump Republicans lived in a fantasy world with no one able to tell Trump the obvious truth.”
Read the full op-ed over at USA Today.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.