Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans copy and paste 2016 GOP platform saying the president ‘has exceeded his constitutional authority’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Republican Party announced in a press release Sunday that they would not pass a Republican Party Platform at their convention in 2020. Democrats had their regular committees and caucuses, which debated and handled the business of a political party. Republicans won’t be able to handle that with just a few weeks to set up the event.

To make it worse, the GOP also just copied and pasted their 2016 platform without editing it. It means that an attack on the White House and the

ADVERTISEMENT

“The current Administration has exceeded its constitutional authority, brazenly and flagrantly violated the separation of powers, sought to divide America into groups and turn citizen against citizen,” the platform says.

See the excerpt below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans copy and paste 2016 GOP platform saying the president ‘has exceeded his constitutional authority’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

The Republican Party announced in a press release Sunday that they would not pass a Republican Party Platform at their convention in 2020. Democrats had their regular committees and caucuses, which debated and handled the business of a political party. Republicans won't be able to handle that with just a few weeks to set up the event.

To make it worse, the GOP also just copied and pasted their 2016 platform without editing it. It means that an attack on the White House and the

"The current Administration has exceeded its constitutional authority, brazenly and flagrantly violated the separation of powers, sought to divide America into groups and turn citizen against citizen," the platform says.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I’d be shocked if they can put together four nights without a major catastrophe’: GOP aide says of Trump’s convention

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

Politico's Nan Cook spoke with Republicans who still have no idea what's going to happen at the GOP convention next week.

“We had four weeks to plan this thing,” Cook cited a person aware of the RNC's organizing efforts. “Caressing everyone’s hair in the process goes by the wayside.”

The comment may be an insult about President Donald Trump, who is frequently mocked for his lavish comb-over. Trump has also been blamed for being a hitch in organizing because he keeps changing his demands about what he wants.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP will frame Biden’s COVID-19 lockdown as ‘Hollywood elitism’ — ignoring Americans scared to die: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

In the words of President Barack Obama at the Democratic Convention in 2016, "Do you really think that a guy who has spent his 70 years on this Earth showing no regard for working people is suddenly going to be your champion? Your voice?"

But that's exactly what the GOP is going to try and claim at the Republican Convention in the coming week.

Speaking to MSNBC on a Sunday panel, the New York Times' White House correspondent, Annie Karni, explained that President Donald Trump and his Republican Party plan to make the case safety comes second to money.

"One thing I was told by people involved in the planning is that watching the convention all week, Democrats last week, the president wants to stage a fierce rebuttal in terms of how they frame his dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which was the ultimate in failed leadership," said Karni. "He wants to address that and rebut that. There will be a focus on the coronavirus. They also want to paint a completely different picture of -- make their convention more policy-focused than the Democrats, which was about values and empathy."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image