Republicans copy and paste 2016 GOP platform saying the president ‘has exceeded his constitutional authority’

The Republican Party announced in a press release Sunday that they would not pass a Republican Party Platform at their convention in 2020. Democrats had their regular committees and caucuses, which debated and handled the business of a political party. Republicans won’t be able to handle that with just a few weeks to set up the event.

To make it worse, the GOP also just copied and pasted their 2016 platform without editing it. It means that an attack on the White House and the

“The current Administration has exceeded its constitutional authority, brazenly and flagrantly violated the separation of powers, sought to divide America into groups and turn citizen against citizen,” the platform says.

See the excerpt below: