Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Mike Pence’s office pressured Navy to reinstate controversial former Missouri governor

Published

1 min ago

on

In June 2018, Republican Eric Greitens — who had been battling criminal charges — resigned from his position as governor of Missouri. Greitens served as Navy SEAL before pursuing a career in politics, and according to the Kansas City Star, Vice President Mike Pence tried to pressure the U.S. Navy into reinstating the former Missouri governor in 2019. But Pence’s office, according to the Associated Press, has flatly denied that the vice president intervened in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star reporters Tara Copp, Jason Hancock and Bryan Lowry explain that according to documents the publication has obtained, “Greitens had been charged with a felony in 2018 connected to allegations of violent sexual misconduct. Though the charge was ultimately dropped, the Navy wasn’t ready to welcome the former governor back at a time when the military was facing intense criticism over its response to sexual assault in its ranks. It was after the intervention of Vice President Mike Pence’s office that Greitens was allowed to return as a reservist, the documents show.”

In an e-mail dated May 24, 2019, the Star reporters note, Navy Vice Adm. Robert Burke wrote, “Since he was in the (individual ready reserve) at the time, we had no recourse. If he were in the AC (active component), or even RC (reserve component) on active duty, we would have gone after Art 120 (Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, rape and sexual assault). But for a reservist not on orders, or the IRR, we have no authority; it’s like holding a civilian accountable. How could/should that have been accounted for in the administrative move from IRR to [selected reserve)?”

Copp, Jason Hancock and Bryan Lowry report that through the Freedom of Information Act, the Star has obtained “more than 850 pages of documents” that shed light on “behind-the-scenes tussling over allowing the former Missouri governor back into the Navy” — which, they note, didn’t want him back in early 2019.

Devin O’Malley, a Pence spokesperson, denies that the vice president’s office had anything to do with Greitens’ reinstatement. Malley told AP, “Vice President Pence did not, nor did he authorize any staff to, intervene on behalf of Mr. Greitens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘It was pure BS’: CNN busts Trump for fabricating a health care plan ‘out of thin air’

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

CNN's John Avlon and John Berman on Monday busted President Donald Trump for promising that he would sign a mysterious new health care plan that still has never come to fruition.

In his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon noted that Trump has been promising to replace the Affordable Care Act with a "great" health care plan for the last four years, but that he still hasn't come up with anything.

In fact, as Avlon documented, Trump has only sought to undermine the law in court with his push to have the Supreme Court strike it down entirely.

"This is the old arsonist-as-a-firefighter routine, with possibly your life on the line," he commented.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This woman is cataloging the dead after the government’s ‘scandalous’ failure to track health care workers lost to COVID-19

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

When police discovered the woman, she’d been dead at home for at least 12 hours, alone except for her 4-year-old daughter. The early reports said only that she was 42, a mammogram technician at a hospital southwest of Atlanta and almost certainly a victim of COVID-19. Had her identity been withheld to protect her family’s privacy? Her employer’s reputation? Anesthesiologist Claire Rezba, scrolling through the news on her phone, was dismayed. “I felt like her sacrifice was really great and her child’s sacrifice was really great, and she was just this anonymous woman, you know? It seemed very trivializing.” For days, Rezba would click through Google, searching for a name, until in late March, the news stories finally supplied one: Diedre Wilkes. And almost without realizing it, Rezba began to keep count.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio trying to get his old job back at age 88

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is trying to get his old job back.

The former Maricopa County sheriff, who was pardoned in 2017 by President Donald Trump after his conviction for criminal contempt of court, is running in Tuesday's Republican primary seeking to challenge current sheriff Paul Penzone, reported AZ Family.

The 88-year-old Arpaio is statistically tied in polls with his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan, and Glendale police officer Mike Crawford is also among the GOP candidates.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image