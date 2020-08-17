Revealing poll shows many Republicans scared of COVID-19 are flocking to Biden
President Donald Trump’s reelection strategy continues to be a rally-the-base approach, and millions of diehard MAGA voters have not been swayed by the coronavirus pandemic. But journalist Philip Bump, in the Washington Post, notes that support for Trump is not universal among Republican voters — and that according to a new Post/ABC News poll, one in six registered Republicans who are worried about being infected with coronavirus plan to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.
“About half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they’re worried that they or their families might contract the coronavirus — and a fifth of that group say they plan to vote for Biden,” Bump explains. “Looking only at registered Republican voters, the figure is 1 in 6.”
Not surprisingly, the poll found that Trump enjoys his strongest support among Republicans. But the Republicans who are the most worried about coronavirus, according to Bump, are the most likely to cross party lines and vote for Biden.
“Partisanship can be difficult to extricate from views of Trump,” Bump reports, “but the Post/ABC poll shows that Republicans who are more worried about the virus and who are more likely to say it isn’t under control are also more likely to say that they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the pandemic.”
Bump adds, “Among all adults, 65% of those who say they’re not worried about someone close to them contracting the virus approve of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, compared with 28% of those who are worried about contracting it — a 37-point difference. Among those who say the virus isn’t under control, 31% approve of Trump’s handling compared to 92% of those who say it is under control.”
Noting the differences among Republican voters, Bump reports, “Trump wins Republicans overall by 79 points, 88% to 9%. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who are worried about contracting the virus, though, he leads by 55 points, with a fifth of that group’s support going to Biden. Among Republicans and leaners who don’t think the pandemic is under control, 16% plan to vote for Biden. Overall, that same percentage of Republicans — 16% — who are registered to vote and are worried about someone close to them contracting the virus say they plan to support Biden.”
2020 Election
Watch Fox News cut away from Trump speech as he makes an outrageous claim about the 2020 campaign
President Donald Trump on Monday addressed supporters at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
As Trump argued he was competitive in New York in 2020, Fox News cut away from his speech.
Election forecasters do not believe Trump has any chance of winning New York in 2020. In the 2016 election, Trump lost the state by over 22% of the vote, with Hillary Clinton winning 59% of the vote while Trump only received 37%.
Trump, who has long been known as a New Yorker, moved his residence to Florida after being elected president.
LOL. Fox News cut away from Trump's speech as he delusionally talked about how he plans to win New York in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oen8auBHb8
2020 Election
‘Gaslighter in Chief’ Trump blasted for ‘reverse Stockholm Syndrome’ tweet urging Americans to ‘save the post office’
President Donald Trump's attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and by-mail voting are practically legendary, so its surprised many when he tweeted out a plea to "SAVE THE POST OFFICE!"
Trump's Postmaster General has been removing mailboxes from across at least five states, and the scheduled removal of a whopping 671 high-volume mail sorting machines has rankled many Americans. So has what appears to be the intentional slowing of mail deliveries, including life-saving prescription medications.
Monday afternoon Trump's call to "save" the USPS only earned him even more scorn.
Reverse Stockholm Syndrome: Hostage taker begins to sympathize with his victim.
2020 Election
Trump attempts to give his supporters a ‘pardon’ — but doesn’t know what he’s talking about
President Donald Trump on Monday had a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin as he seeks to take the spotlight away from the Democratic National Committee Convention being held virtually and in Milwaukee.
Trump said that his supporters were violating COVID-19 regulations but that it was okay.
"I hereby grant you a pardon," Trump told the group.
However, the president of the United States can only pardon individuals for violating federal law -- he does not have any power to pardon anyone for violating state law.
Air Force One at Oshkosh Wisconsin and serving as a backdrop for this campaign organized event. That is a tool only incumbents can use. pic.twitter.com/M1TeiFw3xM