Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Right-wing extremists’ are responsible for 100% of political murders during last two years: CNN’s Begala

Published

7 mins ago

on

Donald Trump yelling during the 2016 Republican National Convention/Screenshot

President Donald Trump’s attempts to fear monger about crime and violence in American cities are not going to rescue his flailing re-election campaign, predicted CNN political analyst Paul Begala.

During a panel discussion about the 2020 election, CNN host Alisyn Camerota pointed out that Fox News has been blitzing its viewers with images of violence that’s taken place during anti-police brutality protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Begala said that this will not help Trump, however, because all of this is happening on his watch.

“The chaos in this country is at the doorstep of Mr. Trump,” he said. “He feeds off of it, he loves it, that’s his brand. and i think that chaos redounds to Mr. Trump’s detriment, and that’s why Michelle Obama talked about it, President Clinton talked about it, and I think Joe [Biden] can talk about it. That chaos is everywhere, it’s not just in Portland.”

Begala also pointed out that right-wing terrorists over the past four years have had a far larger body count than antifa or any left-wing organization.

“When you talk about violence and gangs, I thought you were talking about Charlottesville!” he said. “100 percent of the political murders in the last two years were by right-wing political extremists, not left wing.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Right-wing extremists’ are responsible for 100% of political murders during the Trump era: CNN’s Begala

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attempts to fear monger about crime and violence in American cities are not going to rescue his flailing re-election campaign, predicted CNN political analyst Paul Begala.

During a panel discussion about the 2020 election, CNN host Alisyn Camerota pointed out that Fox News has been blitzing its viewers with images of violence that's taken place during anti-police brutality protests.

Begala said that this will not help Trump, however, because all of this is happening on his watch.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 10 things you need to know about Trump’s Post Office scandal

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Don’t be fooled by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s tactical retreat. The crisis isn’t over. Ten facts frame the story of how Trump is using the pandemic and the Postal Service to undermine the integrity of the presidential election.

#1: The Postal Service Isn’t a Business

The US Constitution empowered Congress “to establish post offices and post roads.” The Postal Service’s stated mission is to “serve the American people and, through the universal service obligation, bind our nation together” by providing “trusted, safe and secure communications and services between our Government and the American people, businesses and their customers, and the American people with each other.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Steve Schmidt buries Sarah Palin for her ‘profound ignorance and insanity’ after Fox News attack

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Responding to a late-night attack from former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) who appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to comment on the Democratic National Convention, Steve Schmidt fired back at John McCain's running mate in 2008 for whining that he sabotaged her national run.

Speaking with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, Palin took a shot at Schmidt, who ran McCain campaign, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace who was Palin's handler during the ill-fated 2008 campaign.

Schmidt, one of the leading Never-Trumpers, didn't take kindly to Palin's remarks and reponed on Twitter, writing: " Ok. I can’t help it. It has been 12 years since @NicolleDWallace and I had to deal with her paranoia, pathological lying, profound ignorance, brittleness and insanity. We had to deal with her for 70 days. It has been amazing to watch her soar and prove all her critics wrong, " before adding a sarcastic, "Over the last 12 years. Once she was able to rid herself of the treachery and disloyalty of her staff she soared like an Eagle.... Not."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image