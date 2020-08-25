Quantcast
Connect with us

RNC speaker Abby Johnson supports policies barring women from voting

Published

1 min ago

on

Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson (screengrab)

Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, who will speak on Tuesday during the second night of the Republican National Convention, has advocated in recent months for a head-of-household voting system that has historically barred women and people of color from casting ballots. 

Originally published by The 19th

“What is the most controversial thing you believe?” Johnson asked on Twitter in early May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would support bringing back household voting,” Johnson replied to her tweet. “How anti-feminist of me.”

Johnson’s prime time RNC remarks come on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which extended voting rights to women. (In practice, many women of color were excluded for many years thereafter.) 

Before the adoption of the 19th Amendment, and the 15th Amendment, which prohibits denying U.S. citizens the right to vote based on race, the right to vote was largely extended to White men who owned property and, in some cases, met certain religious criteria. Previously, some states had extended voting rights to Black men and White men who did not own property. Several had laws permitting women to cast ballots. One argument made against women’s suffrage was that their male husbands could vote on behalf of the household. 

Today, “head of household” is a filing status within the U.S. tax system that provides financial savings to unmarried individuals with children or other dependents. Head-of-household decision making is used in some religious communities, with male spouses and partners nearly universally being the head.

Head-of-household voting would permit only the head of a household — and not all household members who are citizens over 18 years of age — to cast a ballot. Johnson believes the male member of the household would be the de facto decision maker. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“But what happens when the husband is a Republican and the wife is a Democrat or vice versa?” a Twitter user asked Johnson.

“Then they would have to decide on one vote. In a Godly household, the husband would get the final say,” she replied. 

Johnson’s convention speaking role comes as the presidential campaigns of Trump and Democrat Joe Biden vie for support from women, particularly White suburban women and women without college degrees, who are the most likely to be reconsidering backing the president in November after doing so in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Morse, the spokesperson for American Bridge 21st Century, a super PAC that supports Democrats, said Johnson’s speaking slot “further underscores just how extreme Donald Trump’s GOP has become.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson worked at Planned Parenthood for eight years before leaving to become an anti-abortion activist and found And Then There Were None, an organization that supports the career transitions of individuals working in facilities that perform abortions. Her story was chronicled in a 2019 film

Similar statements about head-of-household voting have landed other Republicans in hot water. In 2018, a Republican county precinct chair in Utah wrote on Facebook: “The more I study history the more I think giving voting rights to others not head of household has been a grave mistake!” The state party chair denounced the remark, saying: “The Constitution, while divinely inspired, has been improved via amendments that made voter equality a right of America’s citizenry.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The bombshell report on Trump and Russia is flying under the radar — here are 5 reasons it shouldn’t

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

A Note from Bill Moyers:

The evidence is spread across nearly 1,000 pages, proving that Russia, with top Trump henchmen playing right along, sought to spread confusion and distrust among American voters, influence the outcome of the election, and undermine the legitimacy of our democracy. Vladimir Putin, according to the report – the same Putin before whom Trump groveled long before he became president – even ordered the hacking of Democratic organizations.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

RNC cancels speaker after she promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Twitter

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday evening, CNN reported that the Republican National Convention has abruptly removed Trump adviser and "Angel Mom" Mary Ann Mendoza from the night's speaking lineup.

This comes after Mendoza posted her support from a thread written by a QAnon supporter positing a Jewish conspiracy to take over the world.

Faced with backlash, Mendoza wrote a follow-up tweet saying, "My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Liberty University may still owe Falwell $10.5 million despite his resignation over swinger scandal: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that even though Jerry Falwell, Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University, the institution may still owe him up to $10.5 million, according to a person familiar with his employment contract.

"Mr. Falwell is due his $1.25 million salary for two years, followed by a lump-sum payment of about $8 million, because of a clause in his contract that allowed him to resign with full pay if his responsibilities were curtailed, which they were when he was put on an indefinite leave of absence two weeks ago, the person said," reported Ian Lovett and Andrea Fuller. "Mr. Falwell has agreed to consult for the school during its transition to a new administration, the person added."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image