RNC speaker endorsed conspiracy theory alleging Jews are pursuing world domination: report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Mary Ann Mendoza, a Trump adviser scheduled to speak on the second night of the Republican National Convention, tweeted out a thread by a pro-QAnon account positing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

“Mendoza, an ‘angel mom,’ is scheduled to speak Tuesday about her son’s 2014 death at the hands of a drunk driver who was in the country illegally,” reported Will Sommer. “Her tweet on Tuesday linked to a lengthy thread from a QAnon conspiracy theorist that laid out a fevered, anti-Semitic view of the world. In its telling, the Rothschilds — a famous Jewish banking family from Germany — created a plot to terrorize non-Jewish ‘goyim,’ with purported details of their scheme that included plans to ‘make the goyim destroy each other’ and ‘rob the goyim of their landed properties.'”

“Drawing on more than a century’s worth of anti-Semitic hoaxes and smears, the thread claimed that malevolent Jewish forces in the banking industry are out to enslave non-Jews and promote world wars,” said the report. “Riddled with QAnon references, the thread from Twitter user @WarNuse claimed that the Titanic had been sunk to protect the Federal Reserve, and that every president between John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump was a ‘slave president’ in the thrall of a global cabal. The thread also promoted ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’ an anti-Semitic hoax popular in Nazi Germany, and claimed that its allegations about a Jewish plot to control the world are real.”

The thread also says that Hillary Clinton is a “Satanic High Priestess” and suggests that Barack Obama is connected to the Devil.

Do yourself a favor and read this thread. https://t.co/BfxVokBE3k — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza💥TEXT EMPOWER TO 88022 (@mamendoza480) August 25, 2020

The QAnon conspiracy theory alleges that prominent Democrats and celebrities are running a Satanic global sex trafficking ring, and that Trump is secretly working behind the scenes to bring them down.

The Trump campaign has reportedly not responded to requests for comment, as Mendoza prepares to take the stage.