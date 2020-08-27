Quantcast
Connect with us

RNC speaker gets called out for botching US history – then gets called out again for lying about it

Published

2 hours ago

on

Congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25, was called out for making a historical inaccuracy during his speech at the third night of the Republican National Convention, saying that James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence when he was 25-years-old.

But as many pointed out, Madison never signed the historic document.

In a post to Twitter this Wednesday, Cawthorn claimed that he was ad libbing when he made the flub.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About the Madison mistake: I ad libbed that line and meant to say James Madison was 25 when the Declaration was signed,” Cawthorn wrote.

But Cawthorn was quickly fact-checked again, this time by NBC News reporter Jane Timm, who pointed out that the inaccuracy was included in Cawthorn’s prepared remarks.

“Cawthorn’s prepared remarks sent out by the Trump campaign include the error, along with inaccurate ages for what other presidents were doing in their 20s,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blames Trump for American disasters: ‘He alone broke it’

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace brought up the theme of President Donald Trump's 2016 Republican Convention speech, which was "I alone can fix it." This year, Trump intends to paint himself as the only one attempting to save the country.

Her Thursday panel noted that while Vice President Mike Pence was speaking, California was burning, Texas and Louisiana were bracing for a destructive hurricane, the US was reaching 180,000 dead from the coronavirus, unarmed people of color are still being shot by police, and a radicalized right-wing Trump supporter was in prison for assassinating two protesters. But according to Pence, everything is going great in the United States.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This Louisiana city voted to keep their Confederate monument – but mother nature had other plans

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Less than a month after local city officials voted to keep it standing, Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KRMG reports.

The South’s Defenders monument stood since outside the city's courthouse since 1915, and was slammed by critics has being a symbol of slavery.

https://twitter.com/hscheinukphoto/status/1299019932701728770

https://twitter.com/davantelewis/status/1298987108984426496

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘A tragic impasse’: Pelosi halts stimulus negotiations until ‘Republicans start to take this process seriously’

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) laid down an ultimatum for stimulus negotiations to resume after failing to make any progress in talks with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“This conversation made clear that the White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people as the coronavirus crisis devastates lives and livelihoods," Pelosi said in a statement released Friday. “Democrats are willing to resume negotiations once Republicans start to take this process seriously."

Pelosi updated Americans on the negotiations.

“Originally, House and Senate Democrats made clear we would be willing to cut a trillion dollars if the White House would add a trillion for a bill. In order to meet in the middle, we have now said we would be willing to go to $2.2 trillion to meet the needs of the American people. This is not about dollars, this is about values. These investments will not only help crush the virus, they will also help bolster the economy," she argued. “The Administration’s continued failure to acknowledge the funding levels that experts, scientists and the American people know is needed leaves our nation at a tragic impasse."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image