RNC speaker gets called out for botching US history – then gets called out again for lying about it
Congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25, was called out for making a historical inaccuracy during his speech at the third night of the Republican National Convention, saying that James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence when he was 25-years-old.
But as many pointed out, Madison never signed the historic document.
In a post to Twitter this Wednesday, Cawthorn claimed that he was ad libbing when he made the flub.
“About the Madison mistake: I ad libbed that line and meant to say James Madison was 25 when the Declaration was signed,” Cawthorn wrote.
But Cawthorn was quickly fact-checked again, this time by NBC News reporter Jane Timm, who pointed out that the inaccuracy was included in Cawthorn’s prepared remarks.
Also false: Cawthorn’s prepared remarks sent out by the Trump campaign include the error, along with inaccurate ages for what other presidents were doing in their 20s. https://t.co/yHZdlmu5la
— Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) August 27, 2020
“Cawthorn’s prepared remarks sent out by the Trump campaign include the error, along with inaccurate ages for what other presidents were doing in their 20s,” she wrote.