RNC ‘split-screen convention for the ages’ with 2 hurricanes making landfall: ‘Basically God endorsing Joe Biden’
Two tropical storms could hit the U.S. gulf course as hurricanes during next week’s Republican National Committee Convention.
Tropical Storm Marco is currently predicted to hit Louisiana on Monday evening, during the first day of the RNC Convention.
Tropical Storm Laura is also headed towards Louisiana, with an expected landfall on Wednesday afternoon, during the third day of the convention.
BREAKING: With the 4 PM updates from the National Hurricane Center, 2 hurricanes are now forecast to landfall in Louisiana within about 48 hours of each other. #LAwx #Marco #Laura pic.twitter.com/G2odjd5pZY
— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) August 22, 2020
The two storms are expected to cross paths in the Baton Rogue area.
Uncle, 2020…UNCLE! pic.twitter.com/yCdbwixAk4
— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) August 22, 2020
There may even be an “only in 2020” angle to story.
I'm sorry: The two brewing hurricanes in the Gulf are scheduled to hit during the RNC convention AND converge at a town with the same name as the cop who killed Grorge Floyd?
WHO WRITES THIS SHIT????? pic.twitter.com/77YjXQwrRp
— Shawn Levy (@shawnlevy) August 22, 2020
It could be bad news for Trump.
Twin hurricanes mid RNC is basically god endorsing Joe Biden. Change my mind.
— Jonathan (@jdOswald2) August 22, 2020
It looks like 2 hurricanes will hit the U.S. during the RNC next week. Split-screen convention for the ages.
— David Knowles (@writerknowles) August 20, 2020
Three natural disasters underway…(1)The largest wildfires in California history, (2)two hurricanes barreling towards the Gulf Coast and (3)the GOP convention…all this week.
Mother nature will provide an unpleasant distraction for number three. Trump just can't get a break.
— I'm here for the pie… (@scottpogue) August 22, 2020
2020 Election
Trump blasted for lie his USPS slowdown is a ‘hoax’ by Democrats: ‘Can’t win unless he cheats’
President Donald Trump spent Saturday at Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC.
"He has now spent 271 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,311 days in office. It is his 91st day on the course at Sterling," reported HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, who has been closely tracking Trump's golf habit.
Dáte reports the taxpayer tab for Trump golfing is $142 million.
After returning to the White House, Trump falsely claimed his U.S. Postal Service slowdown was a "hoax" by Democrats, as Congress was debating emergency funding for the USPS.
2020 Election
Trump falsely claims his slowdown of the Postal Service is ‘all another hoax’ in rant against voting by mail during pandemic
On Saturday, the House Oversight Committee released documents showing the Trump administration's U.S. Postal Service delays have been far worse than USPS has acknowledged.
"The new documents being released by the Committee today are part of a “PMG Briefing”—a presentation prepared directly for the Postmaster General last week, on August 12, 2020. They provide a detailed assessment of service performance trends over the past year. According to these documents, there has been a significant drop in service standards across the board since the beginning of July—including in First-Class, Marketing, Periodicals, and Priority Mail," the Oversight Committee explained.
2020 Election
Trump’s unpopularity has GOP on pace to make history in 2020 — with an ‘unpleasant distinction’: report
In the 2016 election, Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 2,868,686 votes.
As CNN reported Saturday, the Republican Party could be headed for "an unpleasant distinction" in 2020 if the Republican Party loses the popular vote once again.
"If President Donald Trump, in fact, loses the popular vote in 2020, it will be the first time since the founding of the Democratic Party in 1828 that either the Democratic or Republican Party has lost the popular vote this many times in a span of eight elections," CNN's Harry Enten reported. "Obviously, we don't know what the November result will be. There's still a little over two months to go and things can change."