RNC ‘split-screen convention for the ages’ with 2 hurricanes making landfall: ‘Basically God endorsing Joe Biden’

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura (Twitter) and Donald Trump (photo by Gage Skidmore)

Two tropical storms could hit the U.S. gulf course as hurricanes during next week’s Republican National Committee Convention.

Tropical Storm Marco is currently predicted to hit Louisiana on Monday evening, during the first day of the RNC Convention.

Tropical Storm Laura is also headed towards Louisiana, with an expected landfall on Wednesday afternoon, during the third day of the convention.

The two storms are expected to cross paths in the Baton Rogue area.

There may even be an “only in 2020” angle to story.

It could be bad news for Trump.

