RNC ‘split-screen convention for the ages’ with 2 hurricanes making landfall: ‘Basically God endorsing Joe Biden’

Two tropical storms could hit the U.S. gulf course as hurricanes during next week’s Republican National Committee Convention.

Tropical Storm Marco is currently predicted to hit Louisiana on Monday evening, during the first day of the RNC Convention.

Tropical Storm Laura is also headed towards Louisiana, with an expected landfall on Wednesday afternoon, during the third day of the convention.

BREAKING: With the 4 PM updates from the National Hurricane Center, 2 hurricanes are now forecast to landfall in Louisiana within about 48 hours of each other. #LAwx #Marco #Laura pic.twitter.com/G2odjd5pZY — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) August 22, 2020

The two storms are expected to cross paths in the Baton Rogue area.

There may even be an “only in 2020” angle to story.

I'm sorry: The two brewing hurricanes in the Gulf are scheduled to hit during the RNC convention AND converge at a town with the same name as the cop who killed Grorge Floyd? WHO WRITES THIS SHIT????? pic.twitter.com/77YjXQwrRp — Shawn Levy (@shawnlevy) August 22, 2020

It could be bad news for Trump.

Twin hurricanes mid RNC is basically god endorsing Joe Biden. Change my mind. — Jonathan (@jdOswald2) August 22, 2020

It looks like 2 hurricanes will hit the U.S. during the RNC next week. Split-screen convention for the ages. — David Knowles (@writerknowles) August 20, 2020

Three natural disasters underway…(1)The largest wildfires in California history, (2)two hurricanes barreling towards the Gulf Coast and (3)the GOP convention…all this week. Mother nature will provide an unpleasant distraction for number three. Trump just can't get a break. — I'm here for the pie… (@scottpogue) August 22, 2020