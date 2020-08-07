Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Robbing us blind!’: Photo of Trump exiting Air Force One leads to angry allegations against his ‘decadent lifestyle’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is taking a few days off to focus on what seems to have become his full time job: getting re-elected. Trump jetted to Ohio on Thursday, held a campaign-style event at a Whirlpool factory, paid for by the U.S. taxpayers, then headed off to a fundraiser where he raked in $5 million. Trump will headline two $250,000 per person Hamptons and New Jersey fundraisers this weekend, and at least one other where the price of entry will cost up to $50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a photo taken by CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller has many spitting mad.

“Pres Trump steps off Air Force One in Morristown NJ to transfer to Marine One for the short flight to his golf club in Bedminster,” Knoller tweeted Thursday night.

It clearly hit a nerve, and the responses show it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

\\

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘depraved incompetence’ has forced Biden to function as an ambitious president like FDR: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, Greg Sargent says that President Trump's "depraved incompetence" has forced Joe Biden to respond by "projecting his intention to function as an ambitious president in the [mold] of Franklin D. Roosevelt."

As the recovery slows and Congress fails to manifest an extension of supplemental unemployment insurance in the face of a potential eviction crisis, Trump’s claim that our rapid reopening had unleashed a “rocket ship” recovery has been proven false. Sargent says that the new Roosevelt Institute report has some good guidelines for Biden to capture FDR's spirit.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Harry Reid warns of Trump’s mental state on CNN: ‘There’s something wrong with that man — he’s getting worse’

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) on Friday warned that President Donald Trump's mental state appears to be "getting worse" amid his claims that former Vice President Joe Biden will somehow "hurt God."

In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, Reid was asked what to make of Trump's claims that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee was "against God," despite being a lifelong Catholic.

"I think it's just so absolutely crazy," he said. "There's something wrong with that man. We keep -- I keep hoping that it will become more attuned with reality, but he's getting worse. Joe Biden's against God? That's kind of a stretch, I would think."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers fear ‘political suicide’ if they turn on Trump for bungling the COVID-19 crisis: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Senate Republicans face a sticky predicament in trying to keep their jobs and their majority.

President Donald Trump's unpopularity threatens Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's grip on the Senate, and he's signaled to endangered senators to keep their distance from the White House -- but that carries other political risks, reported USA Today.

"If they do that, it will be suicide for the Republicans," said former top congressional aide John Feehery. "If you are seen as turning your back on the president, a Trump voter will turn their back on you and you will lose the election."

Continue Reading
 
 