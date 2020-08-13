Quantcast
Connect with us

Ron DeSantis compares the reopening of Florida schools to the Navy SEAL operation that killed Osama bin Laden

Published

1 min ago

on

Despite the worries of health officials, some school districts in Florida — a state where more than 8500 people have died from coronavirus — have started reopening. Far-right Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Washington Post reporter Valerie Strauss, discussed the reopening during a speech on Wednesday, August 12, comparing it to the Navy SEAL operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in May 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his speech, DeSantis noted that Laurie Gaylord, school superintendent in Martin County, Florida, told him she viewed the reopening of schools as “akin to a Navy SEAL operation.”

DeSantis said, “Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County school system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning.”

In May 2011, President Barack Obama ordered a military raid on bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan. Navy SEALs were ordered to shoot to kill if necessary, and bin Laden was killed rather than captured. The raid came almost a decade after the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks against the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on September 11, 2001.

During his speech, DeSantis also said, “The superintendent of Suwanee County, Ted Roush, told me that never before in his 26-year career had he witnessed what he saw during the first day of school: parents not only bringing their kids to school, but also, bringing presents and supplies for the teachers as a way to say thank you.”

President Donald Trump has been demanding that schools reopen in the U.S., and DeSantis — a staunch ally — has pushed for the reopening of Florida schools in most of its 67 counties. Although school officials in some Florida counties have called for remote learning because of high COVID-19 infection rates, Strauss notes that “the DeSantis Administration has approved remote learning plans for only a few districts, including Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

GOP’s Kelly Loeffler campaign appears to be coordinating with well-connected outside groups

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

A newly former super PAC appears to be linked to Sen. Kelly Loeffler's election campaign.

Georgia United Victory is chaired by Martha Zoller, a former aide to Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to her Senate seat in December, and the super PAC has already spent $1.85 million on digital and television ads since it was formed less than two weeks ago, reported The Daily Beast.

The ads focus on attacking Loeffler's top Republican primary opponent, Rep. Doug Collins, who Zoller narrowly lost to in a 2012 GOP primary.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Veterans group hits draft-dodging Trump with new ad blasting his war on the mail

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The veterans' rights group VoteVets is going after President Donald Trump for his war on the U.S. mail, explaining that while he might think it's about preventing Democrats from voting it's hurting veterans and soldiers.

“After five draft deferments and faked bone spurs excuses Trump is finally going to war — with the U.S. Postal Service," the ad begins. "Yeah, the Post Office. The one that American troops have relied on for over 200 years."

The ad showed old photos of soldiers getting mail from their families about news from home. It also explained that soldiers rely on the Postal Service to deliver their ballots while they're stationed overseas and bring them back home so they can participate in the democracy while defending it abroad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Jared Kushner twice refuses to deny that he discussed the 2020 election with Kanye West

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday refused to confirm or deny whether he had talked to musician and presidential hopeful Kanye West about the upcoming election.

During a press briefing, Kushner was asked about reports that he had recently met with Kanye, who has faced accusations that he is attempting to run a "spoiler" campaign to pull Black voters away from Joe Biden. "Did you discuss the election?" a reporter asked Kushner.

"Kanye is been a friend of mine for 10 years. We talk every now and then about different things. We both happened to be in Colorado so we got together and had a discussion about a lot of things. He has great ideas for what he would like to see happen in the country. That is why he has the candidacy that he has been doing," Kushner replied.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image