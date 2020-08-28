Russia scrambles fighter jets to intercept U.S. Air Force planes near the Black Sea

The Russian Embassy in America on Friday announced that the country had scrambled warplanes to intercept U.S. Air Force planes near the Black Sea.

The embassy said a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet had intercepted an American RC-135 reconnaissance plane.

“A Su-30SM fighter from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target,” Russia’s National Defense Management Center said in a statement released via state media. “The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial target at a safe distance and identified it as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135.”

In a second incident, two Sukhoi Su-27s shadowed an American B-52H.