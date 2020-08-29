Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times heads to trial
NEW YORK — Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times over an inaccurate editorial are headed to trial.Manhattan Federal Judge Jed Rakoff wrote in a 36-page decision that the former Alaska governor’s allegations against former Opinion Editor James Bennet and the paper were best left to a jury. The judge scheduled a trial for Feb. 1, “pandemic permitting.”Palin claims Bennet acted with “actual malice” by writing an editorial, which was corrected, linking advertisements by her political action committee to the 2011 attempted assassination of former Rep. Gabby Giffords.“Taken in the light m…
Breaking Banner
‘Rules go out the window’: How the elite media normalizes Trump’s lawlessness
After the spectacle of a Democratic National Convention featuring more Republicans than Latinos, Americans got a Republican Convention featuring—to pick just one thing— gleeful violations of the Hatch Act. That’s the law that prohibits federal employees from taking part in partisan political activities. So, things like having the Secretary of State make a campaign speech from Jerusalem, where they’re engaged on state business, or the first lady stumping with the White House Rose Garden as backdrop, or the head of Homeland Security performing a naturalization ceremony, with Trump looking on, as part of the convention—all patently illegal and unethical.
2020 Election
Internet piles on Ivanka after Trump sister calls her ‘mini-Donald’ in leaked audio
Late Friday night Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump leaked more audio from a phone call with her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, where she made critical comments about Donald Trump's children, singling out Eric as a "moron" but really saving her ire for Ivanka, adding that the president is "besotted" with her.
In the clips, which were aired on MSNBC Barry is heard saying, "Meanwhile, Eric's become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a sh*t. She's all about her."
With Mary Trump replying, "Yeah, she's a mini-Donald," Barry responded: "She's a mini-Donald, but yet he's besotted with her. He always has been. She's always been his favorite."
Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat calls for urgent help in Mediterranean
A refugee rescue vessel funded by British street artist Banksy said it was stranded and needed urgent help on Saturday after lending assistance to a boat in the Mediterranean that was carrying at least one dead migrant.
The German-flagged Louise Michel said it was overcrowded and unable to move after encountering another boat attempting to cross the expanse dividing Europe and Africa with 130 people on board.
"There is already one dead person on the boat. We need immediate assistance," the crew of the 31-metre (101 feet) Louise Michel wrote on Twitter, saying other migrants had fuel burns and had been at sea for days.