Scorching temperature in US’s Death Valley could be global high
A temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 degrees Celsius) — recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday by the US National Weather Service — could be the hottest global temperature ever measured with modern instruments, officials say.
The reading was registered by an automated observation system at 3:41 pm at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the US national park.
The Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization said Monday it would start the process to verify the reading, which it said “would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931.”
The US National Weather Service says it would be the highest temperature recorded since 1913 — those readings were also taken in Death Valley, but some experts doubt their reliability.
“This observed high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official,” the NWS said.
The southwestern United States is currently enduring an intense heat wave.
Worldwide, the five hottest years in history have occurred in the last five years, heightening fears about the impact of climate change and gas emissions.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nations committed to limit temperature rises to “well below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, mainly through sweeping emissions cuts.
Breaking Banner
Trump has ‘obliterated’ his own case as he wreaks havoc on his fellow Americans: conservative columnist
Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that President Trump has adopted the strategy of trying to show how chaotic, dysfunctional and dangerous things have become, in the hope that it will scare voters into reelecting him.
The U.S. Postal Service is the latest thing Trump is trying to sow fear around.
"In doing so, he sows fear in voters (especially his own) about casting ballots by mail. But recent mail slowdowns caused by policies enacted by the new USPS head — a major Trump donor — can mean disrupted delivery of medicine to veterans and millions who receive prescriptions by mail, unemployment checks to laid-off workers and Social Security checks to retirees," Rubin writes.
2020 Election
Fox News host corrects Trump flack: Obama presided over ‘a significant drop in the unemployment rate’
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith reminded Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley that there was a "significant drop in the unemployment rate" during former President Barack Obama's administration.
As the Democratic National Convention was set to begin on Monday, Smith asked Gidley to explain the "biggest differences" between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The beauty about this campaign is you don't have to guess how things would look under either person," Gidley opined. "Joe Biden has a 47-year failed record in elected office with nothing to show for it, quite frankly."
Facebook in India storm after hate speech claims
Facebook is in the eye of a political storm in India after claims it failed to take action against hate speech posts by a Hindu nationalist lawmaker out of fear for its business interests.
India is US-based Facebook and its messaging service WhatsApp's biggest market in terms of users, and the firm is under pressure worldwide about how to police hate speech.
But a huge row has now erupted in India after the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook stopped short of banning a ruling party MP even after he posted comments and made speeches saying Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be shot, Muslims were traitors, and threatened to raze mosques.