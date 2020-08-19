SCOTUS puts ObamaCare on the ballot – announces it will hear GOP case to kill Affordable Care Act one week after election
The U.S Supreme Court has just announced it will take up a Republican-filed case that could lead to the complete dismantling – effectively voiding – of the entire Affordable Care Act. Included would be the complete elimination of the ObamaCare health exchanges and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
The date seems intentional and consequential as well: November 10, exactly one week after the presidential election, effectively putting ObamaCare on the ballot for well-over 150 million registered voters.
The Trump administration is heavily supporting a case filed by Republican attorneys general that was designed to kill the Affordable Care Act. The case might have been heard earlier but back in January Attorney General Bill Barr asked the Supreme Court to delay hearing the case until after the election. The court apparently granted his request.
Now, instead of the hearings becoming political fuel, fear of the GOP’s attempt to steal health care from millions of Americans may become the reason for voters to decide who will protect them better.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied, telling Americans he will protect those with pre-existing conditions. He also repeatedly lied, claiming he would reveal an ObamaCare replacement more than a month ago.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
2020 Election
‘Unworkable’: Business leaders blow off Trump’s COVID-19 related payroll tax holiday
According to a report from CNN, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, business leaders want nothing to do with Donald Trump's proposal to suspend the payroll tax as part of an economic package aimed at boosting the economy during the COVID-19 health crisis.
More succinctly, they called his suggestion "unworkable."
In a letter to Congress and the Treasury Department, the US Chamber of Commerce with the backing of more than 30 trade associations, stated: "Many of our members consider it unfair to employees to make a decision that would force a big tax bill on them next year," adding, "It would also be unworkable to implement a system where employees make this decision."
2020 Election
Kellyanne Conway has a temper tantrum after Fox News host calls out her bogus Biden attack
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway threw a temper tantrum on Wednesday after Fox News host Sandra Smith called her out for peddling misinformation.
During an interview about this week's virtual Democratic National Convention, Conway tried to claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had no plan to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I didn't hear Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Kerry, anybody, talk about this virus in a meaningful, solutions-based way!" she complained. "If they've got a good idea, they shouldn't be sitting on it until November 4th!"
"He's got a plan," Smith replied.
2020 Election
Obama to headline convention as Kamala Harris accepts VP slot
Barack Obama, America's first black president, is the keynote speaker at the Democratic convention Wednesday as Kamala Harris, the first black woman on a major party ticket, formally accepts the nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate.
Former first lady Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, Biden's November opponent, is also featured on the program on Day 3 of a convention being held almost entirely online for the first time.
Others on the bill include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who has become a gun control advocate after being shot and severely wounded in a 2011 assassination attempt.