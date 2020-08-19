‘Second-to-none’: Nicolle Wallace declares Obama’s speech ‘one for the ages’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace praised the storytelling at the Democratic National Committee Convention on Wednesday night, following speeches by former President Barack Obama and the party’s vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

“Let me jump in on the Obama speech first because I actually think that these speeches went together in an interesting way, and I think President Obama doing what he allowed Sen. Harris to do what she did, and I think that kind of coordination is not often executed the way it’s been executed this week,” Wallace explained.

Prior to her career in journalism, Wallace was a top Republican communications strategist and served as White House communications director during George W. Bush’s administration.

“Let me say this about Obama. I have a hunch that every living former president would speak from the same deep well of despair. Obama’s speech shook me because of his despair laid bare,” she explained.

“And I’ve not seen any living president tap that well of despair and be vulnerable enough to share it with the country, but that my theory of the case of what President Obama did tonight,” Wallace said.

And the gift it gave Sen. Harris — the vice presidential campaign exists in three acts: The first is the announcement speech, the second is the convention speech, and the third is the vice presidential debate.”

“But I think that by Obama doing what he did at 10:00, at 10:30 she could do what she did, which is tell her story,” she explained.

“I think that this convention storytelling is second-to-none. I actually think that the stories they have told have built this drama that is Hollywood-like in its tension, in its despair, in its pain,” Wallace said. “I mean, to make the pain that we have all felt if you love this country to watch what Donald Trump has done do it has been searing, it has been gutting. and to make that part of the case to the country is risky, and, you know, we won’t know until election day if it works, but it is big and it is painful, and it is raw and I just think that this Obama speech was one for the ages.”

