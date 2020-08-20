Security of post-election vote count top worry: US official
A top US official for election security said his biggest worry is the possibility of outside interference in a likely slow count of the votes the day after the November 3 presidential contest.
Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said that external actors could use hacks like ransomware and other cyberattacks against the infrastructure for delivering, counting and transmitting the votes, which includes the overburdened and understaffed post office and polling stations.
“I’m worried about election day on,” Evanina told the US Chamber of Commerce in a video briefing Wednesday.
“I’m worried about ransomware attacks. I’m worried about cyberattacks. I’m worried about the inability of people to vote because of cyber penetrations and ransomware.”
Ransomeware is a technique used by hackers to completely freeze and block access to all data on a system to extort payments.
Evanina warned that an expected surge in by-mail voting could very well leave the result of the contest between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, as well as numerous congressional contests, unresolved the day after the election.
“We are in for a rocky 70-plus days coming up,” he said.
“We need to prepare as a nation that the election will not be decided on November 3.”
“We need to be patient, and understand that, with the mail-in votes that are coming, and the electoral process, we might not have a decided president on the morning of the 4th,” he said.
“It’s going to take some time to count the votes.”
Evanina said he remains on guard for foreign interference during the campaign, especially from China, Russia and Iran.
“We have other countries now that are getting in the mix because they think it works,” he said.
“Countries like Cuba, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, we have a lot of countries that are now playing the game.”
But the bigger concern is disruption of the count and of reports of the count.
Evanina noted that in 2014 Russian interference compromised the network of the election commission.
“So for me I worry about not up to the election, from the influence perspective, I’m worried about the interference perspective come November 3, 4 and all the way through November,” he said.
2020 Election
‘He wasn’t born here’: Trump announces Joe Biden birther theory at rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that his rival Joe Biden was not born where the facts say he was born.
Trump made the remarks while holding a rally in Biden's birthplace, Scranton, Pennsylvania.
"You know, he left like 70 years ago," Trump told supporters in Scranton. "He wasn't born -- I view it differently. He'd say he was born here. But he left when he was like 8, 9 or 10. So he left 68 years ago, he left. Long time ago. So I view it differently. He wasn't born here. He abandoned Scranton!"
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Attorney General Bill Barr admits he knew of Bannon investigation when he fired top New York prosecutor
Attorney General William Barr admitted on Thursday that he was aware that Steve Bannon was under investigation for fraud when he fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.
Following Bannon's arrest this week, Barr told the Associated Press that he knew of the investigation into President Donald Trump's former campaign chief when he ousted Berman. The case is expected to be handled by SDNY prosecutors.
"Attorney General Bill Barr tells @AP he was first made aware of the Bannon investigation several months ago but has not received regular briefings on the case," AP Justice Department correspondent Mike Balsamo revealed on Twitter. "He emphasized the president had opposed the work of 'We Build The Wall' and Bannon is a former Trump aide."
2020 Election
Is staying out of jail Trump’s real motive?
You have noticed that Donald Trump surrounds himself with crimes and criminals. His first campaign manager was arrested for battery. His second was convicted and jailed for crimes related to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His third campaign manager, Stephen Bannon, was detained and indicted this morning on a charge of defrauding donors to his charity. (This is, of course, just a trio from the orchestra of reprobates found among Trump’s “friends.”)