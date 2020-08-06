Quantcast
Senate adjourns until Monday as members leave town without a deal on coronavirus stimulus or enhanced unemployment

1 min ago

The United States Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend despite the fact enhanced unemployment has expired and there has been no deal reached on the next round of COVID-19 stimulus.

The decision to leave Washington, DC for the weekend comes the same day the federal government reported over 1 million Americans have filed new unemployment claims — for the 20th week in a row.

Trump may deploy federal agents to polling locations to suppress turnout: Election lawyers

30 mins ago

August 6, 2020

President Donald Trump caused national outrage when his administration deployed federal agents to cities around the country to engage with civil rights protesters.

But that could just be the beginning — according to Newsweek, election experts are fearful that the president may also try to send federal agents to polling places, intimidating people out of casting ballots.

"The concern from election attorneys, many of whom work with Democrats, is two-fold," wrote Adrian Carrasquillo. "In 2018, a consent decree expired first put in place in 1982 that restricted Republicans from engaging in so-called 'ballot security' activities like campaigns to guard against voter fraud without court approval. That decision by New Jersey district judge John Michael Vazquez, appointed by President Barack Obama, allowed Republicans to mount a sprawling $20 million program in 15 states that will include 50,000 volunteers, according to a New York Times report."

The Lincoln Project trolls Trump with new video on America’s rising COVID-19 death toll

47 mins ago

August 6, 2020

President Donald Trump's bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic is increasingly becoming a major campaign issue in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Trump taunted his detractors by reposting a video imagining him running for re-election for over 100 years, in violation of the constitution as currently written.

pic.twitter.com/JDS4zUXXJG

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

CNN VP rips ‘really gross’ attack on Joe Biden’s Catholic faith by right-wing website

1 hour ago

August 6, 2020

Following President Donald Trump's claim that former Vice President Joe Biden wants to "hurt God," CNN was quick to note that Biden is in fact a lifelong, practicing Catholic.

But that did not satisfy The Daily Caller, a right-wing website co-founded by Fox News' Tucker Carlson — which sent a press inquiry to CNN communications official Matt Dornic, attacking Biden's religious beliefs.

Dornic proceeded to post the message on Twitter, calling it "really gross" — and pointing out that the Catholic faith gives Biden broad leeway to follow his personal conscience.

