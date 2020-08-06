Senate adjourns until Monday as members leave town without a deal on coronavirus stimulus or enhanced unemployment

The United States Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend despite the fact enhanced unemployment has expired and there has been no deal reached on the next round of COVID-19 stimulus.

The decision to leave Washington, DC for the weekend comes the same day the federal government reported over 1 million Americans have filed new unemployment claims — for the 20th week in a row.

The Senate is adjourned till Monday afternoon, with no deal on a new COVID rescue. McConnell cancelled August recess today, but a lot of senators have skipped town anyway. — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) August 6, 2020