Senate adjourns until Monday as members leave town without a deal on coronavirus stimulus or enhanced unemployment
The United States Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend despite the fact enhanced unemployment has expired and there has been no deal reached on the next round of COVID-19 stimulus.
The decision to leave Washington, DC for the weekend comes the same day the federal government reported over 1 million Americans have filed new unemployment claims — for the 20th week in a row.
The Senate is adjourned till Monday afternoon, with no deal on a new COVID rescue. McConnell cancelled August recess today, but a lot of senators have skipped town anyway.
Senate just adjourned for the day and the week as COVID-19 relief talks continue in House Speaker's office. Senate returns Monday at 3pm with no votes currently scheduled. Senators will be given 24 hours to return to DC to vote if a deal is reached.
