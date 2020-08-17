‘Senior official’ who wrote NYT anonymous op-ed urges voters to oust Trump in 2020: report

America is in danger of becoming Atlantis according to a new book by the “anonymous” former senior official in the Trump administration who wrote a blockbuster op-ed in The New York Times in 2018.

“The self-described ‘senior Trump administration official,’ who anonymously trashed the president’s leadership in a 2018 op-ed and a 2019 best-selling book, is calling for voters to throw the president out of office this November in a new preface for the paperback ‘2020 election edition” of the book, “A Warning.’ A second term for Trump ‘unbound will mean a nation undone,’ the author writes in the new preface, which was obtained by POLITICO ahead of its release on Tuesday,” Politico reported Monday.

“The anonymous Trump official does not explicitly say to vote for Joe Biden, but the takeaway is unmistakable,” Politico explained.

Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, lashed out at the former senior official.

“It’s a D.C. insider trying to sell books to other D.C. insiders,” Murtaugh argued. “Just more cowardly nonsense from someone from the Deep State not brave enough to put their name on their own words.

“Since their New York Times op-ed went viral in September 2018 and their book hit the top of the paper’s best-seller list in 2019 — replacing Donald Trump Jr.’s book — the person’s identity has been the subject of tremendous intrigue in the White House. Trump called the original op-ed an act of treason and asked for the Justice Department to investigate,” Politico noted.

