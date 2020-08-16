‘She’s voting for Biden’: Trump mocked after first lady Melania pulls hand away from his again

The first lady was seen jerking away from the president again this evening as they arrived back in Washington.

The Trump family spent the weekend at President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey where the president spent the days golfing. As the first family was descending the stairs of Air Force One, Mrs. Trump held her handbag in her left hand while holding the railing of the stairs with her right. The president reached for her left hand with his right, only for her to try and avoid it and then ultimately pull it away.

While Trump was on the golf course, only hours away his only other brother was dying. Trump reportedly didn’t fly to be with his family before or after his brother passed.

It’s one of many times that the first lady has jerked her hand away after her husband tried to hold it. It was much more frequent in the early days of the couple’s time in the White House.

The internet responded to the video with their own assumptions about the reason for the move motivated by everything from COVID-19 to politics.

See the comments below:

Melania's left hand be like….. pic.twitter.com/iX1CFkt9uB — Sally Spike (@SallySpike) August 17, 2020

Trump trying to hold Melania’s hand and her absolutely not allowing it will never cease to make me laugh pic.twitter.com/Bfvyi5MY5L — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) August 17, 2020

MELANIA: “I told you, bad man, holding the hand is EXTRA!”pic.twitter.com/KVXL6S0eWo — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 17, 2020

Melania wanted nothing to do with Trump’s hand as they arrived back in DC from another taxpayer weekend at a Trump golf course pic.twitter.com/hbrjyRFBxb — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) August 17, 2020

FIVE SECONDS IN: Look at him try to grab Melania's hand, twice, and both times getting rebuffed as if he were a subway groper. https://t.co/VcKBJEragS — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 16, 2020

The Resistance is Melania’s hand. https://t.co/w9aiy6wgk0 — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) August 17, 2020

lmaooooo the way Melania was NOT tryna hold his hand https://t.co/XlBm6FcTIX — m o m o (@locoomomo) August 17, 2020

You can't PAY MELANIA Enough to hold your Hand. Damnnn pic.twitter.com/OlOnaoDMGx — DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) August 17, 2020

Everytime Melania is with Trump and he tries to hold her hand, she brushes him off, she hates him too. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 17, 2020

melania playing the floor is lava with that hand https://t.co/LquuYTuejf — conure 🐦 (@conureCC) August 17, 2020