Shocking footage shows the power of the derecho that devastated Iowa — and is bearing down on Chicago

The midwest is currently being hit by a devastating derecho.

Over 450,000 homes and businesses are without power in Nebraska and Iowa, The Weather Channel reported Monday.

“Residents in the Midwest felt the wrath of a derecho which left widespread damage and hundreds of thousands in the dark Monday afternoon,” the network reported. “The severe storms marched eastward across Nebraska and Iowa, bringing wind gusts as high as 100 mph that easily downed large trees and caused some structural damage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the fast-moving storm heads east, it is threatening Chicago.

“A damaging derecho, or long-lasting, significant windstorm, was approaching the greater Chicago area Monday afternoon with widespread damaging winds and likely power outages,” The Washington Post reported. “The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a rare ‘particularly dangerous situation’ severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, extreme northwest Indiana, and southern Wisconsin, where ‘scattered significant gusts to 100 mph’ were ‘likely.’”

Postings on social media showed the damage the storm has already inflicted — and warnings of what may be yet to come:

7.8 million people just received this warning: "This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected." #Chicago #derecho https://t.co/P1gyAS1SVh — Brian Lada (@wxlada) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Debris did a number on this brand new Ford Explorer. We spoke to a man who was inside the building when the storms rolled through — his dad owns this SUV. Only 1000 miles on it. He describes what it was like when the storm rolls through tonight on @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/yfgnzhkE7Z — Chris Gothner KCCI (@CGothnerKCCI) August 10, 2020

2x4s punctured through a home in Perry 😳 #iawx 📸: Jennifer Pickering pic.twitter.com/IgjgMcw99K — Taylor Kanost (@WxKanost) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Insane footage from the derecho moving through eastern Iowa this morning. This is from Belle Plaine, Iowa which is east of Des Moines but west of Cedar Rapids. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/nKdfonpveC — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the video from when the massive tree limb broke off the ash tree in the backyard. #iawx Background noise is debris hitting house, not hail. Perry, IA #wxtwitter #derecho pic.twitter.com/jaGbnYwW6o — Amanda C (@MandaC976) August 10, 2020

Roof of a building at least partially torn off in Tama, Iowa. #iawx pic.twitter.com/nZCjSag5Bf — Frank's Weather (@TheWeatherMastr) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The widespread damage to the Iowa corn crops right before harvest season is another angle to the #derecho. This could easily end up being a billion dollar weather disaster https://t.co/PcoFocS2Uy — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 10, 2020

Semi Tractor Trailer has blown over this afternoon on 251 in Peru Illinois @NWSQuadCities @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/lQyQrXObLK — Classic Country WGLC (@wglc) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, can't say I've seen this before. A lakeshore flood warning has been issued for the Michigan shores of Lake Michigan The strong winds of the derecho are expected to push large waves up on land. Another name for this phenomena is a meteotsunami pic.twitter.com/FZrG2eYeFY — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) August 10, 2020

This #derecho is about to blast across Lake Michigan and could cause a phenomenon known as a "meteotsunami" https://t.co/fBFRfETqEJ — Brian Lada (@wxlada) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Peak gust here at the Chicago water intake was 72 mph. Watch out for a sieche/meteotsunami with fluctuating water levels over the next several hours. Best not to swim in Lake Michigan this evening, especially south of Grand Haven. https://t.co/IbDtTuFs6a — bill steffen (@bsteffen) August 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

These storms in Chicago are just insane…. Tornado sirens whailing. 2020 man….. pic.twitter.com/5lVDWfeJp7 — Matt Cypher (@MLCypher) August 10, 2020