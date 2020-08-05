‘Sign of desperation’: Trump slammed for ‘anti-religious bigotry’ over new attack ad on Joe Biden
A new anti-Biden attack ad from the Trump campaign is filled with falsehoods, and ends by mocking the Democratic presumptive presidential nominee praying in a church. Some on social media are slamming the President and his campaign for “anti-religious bigotry” and “demonizing prayer.”
“Deep in the heart of Delaware Joe Biden sits in his basement, alone, hiding, diminished,” the ad begins.
Many Americans are sitting in their basements – that’s where Biden’s office and TV studio are – and they’re sitting alone, and hiding, and diminished, so to speak, as a New York Times opinion column notes. But they are doing so because of Trump’s horrific handling of the pandemic – the worst management of the coronavirus crisis in the world.
The ad goes on to make ludicrous claims, including one that in the ad’s small print cites something from 2013.
It closes with a voiceover claiming, “Biden has no answers,” which is demonstrably false – and projection on Trump’s part.
“And after five decades of failure, he never will,” the narrator says.
The final photo (above) shows the former Vice President, wearing a mask, seated, head down, hands clasped.
As The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel notes, Biden is in a church, praying. “An image meant to make him look defeated/old is of him praying in church!”
Weigel points to the photograph’s source, which says it was taken June 1 at Bethel AME church by an AP photographer.
That day, June 1, for over an hour Biden met “with community leaders at a black church in Delaware,” to discuss the George Floyd protests.
“Donald Trump is the only president in our history to tear gas peaceful Americans and kick a priest out of their church so he could profane it for a photo op,” Joe Biden’s Director of Rapid Response says. “Which makes it unsurprising – but no less sickening – that the Trump campaign just denigrated Joe Biden for praying.”
Here’s what others are saying:
The “stuck in his basement” bit is such a weird line of attack. We’re all stuck in our basements now! Especially the white-collar suburban types the campaigns are trying to reach.
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) August 5, 2020
To Trump, the act of prayer is showing weakness
— #FreeJoeKelly (@RealJacobPerry) August 5, 2020
Two church photos, one obvious choice this November. https://t.co/yv4F2aJu6B pic.twitter.com/NzU4fOs9zc
— Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) August 5, 2020
I think we both know no such picture exists
— Jed Oliver (@Jed_Oliver) August 5, 2020
Whoever worked on this is a pro-Biden guy/gal.
— Morehouse (@art_morehouse) August 5, 2020
As a Christian, this offends me.
Shame on you, @TeamTrump. This kind of anti-religious bigotry is disgusting. https://t.co/Fq9hYnlELp
— O. Okafor 🌐🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@realOOkafor) August 5, 2020
To be fair, Trump thinks Catholics need guns to pray, if his “Catholics love the 2nd Amendment” thing is to be believed.
— Voodont Split Hairs; Black Lives Matter (@VoodontWoW) August 5, 2020
The Trump campaign is now demonizing prayer, I guess! https://t.co/i565FYlrwD
— Tyler McNally (@Tyler_McNally) August 5, 2020
Yep this is a sign of desperation from the Trump campaign ..
— MARY HAMILTON (@MaryHam34145462) August 5, 2020
“Accidentally” gives the Trump campaign way too much credit.
They made this same “mistake” last month, using the image of Biden kneeling in a church.
Pretty sure it’s intentional! https://t.co/KLn7Ntri0n
— Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) August 5, 2020
Make no mistake. @realDonaldTrump and his campaign knew exactly what this photo was and used it anyway.
It’s a slap in the face to people of faith. https://t.co/673pq7g5xv
— Matt Fuehrmeyer (@mfuehrme) August 5, 2020
@realDonaldTrump where is your head bowed in prayer pic? Oh, just the holding a bible upside down at St. John’s after gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park for your publicity stunt #TrumpTheSnake 🐍#RepublicansForBiden @ProjectLincoln
— Julie Mahoney – Child & Adolescent Therapist (@asecurebase) August 5, 2020
2020 Election
Republicans have a fight on their hands: ‘Trump is losing and the Senate is leaning towards Democrats’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breathed a sigh of relief after controversial former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach lost his state's Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
The McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund had invested $2.1 million to boost Rep. Roger Marshall, who won the primary and will face off against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, but the majority leader's intervention shows the challenge he faces in holding onto his own job, reported NPR.
2020 Election
Biden, Trump scramble to replan nomination speeches
The US election plunged deeper into unprecedented territory Wednesday when challenger Joe Biden announced he would accept his nomination virtually and President Donald Trump suggested breaking tradition by holding his own ceremony at the White House.
Citing coronavirus health risks, the Biden campaign said he would make his speech -- the high point of a candidate's race -- from his Delaware home where he has spent most of the last months.
He had planned to attend the August 17-20 Democratic convention in Milwaukee, which was already heavily scaled-down from the massive event typical before US elections.
2020 Election
Andrea Mitchell knocks Biden for virtual convention speech: ‘How much does that damage the campaign?’
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell suggested to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could "damage" his campaign by holding a virtual convention speech.
Mitchell made the remark after President Donald Trump said that he was considering holding his convention speech at the White House.
"Joe Biden is not going to Milwaukee," Mitchell told Pelosi. "How much does this damage the campaign?"
Pelosi disagreed by insisting that Democrats will hold a "great convention."
Mitchell then asked about Trump's plan to hold his convention speech at the White House.