Singapore crushes massive ivory haul on eve of World Elephant Day
Singapore began destroying nine tonnes of seized ivory Tuesday, the largest such action globally in recent years, including contraband tusks that came from more than 300 African elephants.
The destruction by an industrial rock crusher was held on the eve of World Elephant Day, and aims to prevent the items from re-entering the market and disrupt the global supply chain of illegally traded ivory, Singapore’s National Parks Board said.
A spokeswoman for the board told AFP it would take three to five days for all of the ivory — seized between 2014 and 2019 — to be crushed, after which the fragments will be incinerated.
“This ivory crushing event, the largest globally in recent years, demonstrates Singapore’s strong determination and commitment to combat the illegal trade in wildlife,” the board said in a statement.
The items include 8.8 tonnes of ivory seized last year in Singapore’s biggest haul worth Sg$17.6 million (US$13 million), it said.
Singapore also Tuesday launched a Centre for Wildlife Forensics to “identify and analyse specimens involved in the illegal wildlife trade”.
By using DNA analysis and other methods to study the specimens, the centre can determine where the items were poached from — a useful tool in the fight against illegal wildlife trade.
Elephant ivory is coveted because it can be fashioned into items like combs, pendants and other exotic jewellery.
The global trade in elephant ivory, with rare exceptions, has been outlawed since 1989 after the population of the African animals dropped from millions in the mid-20th century to about 600,000 by the end of the 1980s.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Loser’: A leading psychiatrist takes a detailed look into Trump’s narcissistic pathologies
Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is an extraordinary account from the perspective of a family member of the president who happens to have the rare insight of a clinical psychologist. Her conclusions complement and confirm those of thousands of mental health experts who have also come forth about a U.S. president in historically unprecedented ways. Dr. John Zinner, one of those psychiatrists, is also a leading psychoanalyst and clinical professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine, who previously served in the U.S. Public Health Service and as the former head of the Unit on Family Therapy Studies at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Arizona man throws tantrum about masks — and his son has to pick him up and carry him out of the store
Video posted online purports to show a man being carried out of a store in Tucson, Arizona after a loud rant against wearing masks.
"People won't learn, these people won't learn," a man in a blue shirt, shorts and sunglasses is heard saying, to nobody in particular.
"You're a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it's not real," he shouted.
"Look at you fools, you got a f*cking doily on your face. You ret*rd, you look like you f*cking got it off your mom's countertop," he continued.
At thq5 point, a much larger man with a mask over his beard approached the anti-mask activist.
2020 Election
Trump campaign dispatches Pence to shore up Mormon support — after harsh criticism from Mitt Romney and Jeff Flake: report
The president's 2020 election campaign continues to play defense in Arizona, a once reliably-Republican state.
"President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is looking to shore up support among a specific population of Arizonans: members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," the Arizona Republica reported Monday. "Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Mesa Tuesday to help launch a 'Latter-day Saints for Trump' coalition in what appears to be a late-in-the-game play to win over LDS voters, who tend to vote Republican but hold values that clash with some of the president's."